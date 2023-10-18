Ukraine to close at least 30% of international bus routes

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry is set to cancel at least 30% of international passenger bus routes, Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach announced.

Legislation requires carriers operating international routes to have a partner from another country.

Two hundred eighty routes connecting Ukraine to Poland and Russia have already been closed. A joint commission with Moldova will terminate all routes that haven't met these requirements requirements by November. Routes in Romania, the Czech Republic, and other countries will also be cancelled if they fail to comply.

At least 30% of all routes are expected to be cancelled.

"Without such a partner, they either operate on domestic routes within the country or don't operate at all. We have sent relevant requests to neighboring countries (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova) to determine the number of carriers who haven't applied for a partner. We have the official authority to close these routes," said Derkach.

He specified that there is currently a verification process for routes with Moldova, involving about 40 routes.

Ukraine has already closed 140 bus routes to Poland;118 lacked the necessary permits, and 22 at the request of carriers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine