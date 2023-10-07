Ukraine condemns terror attacks by Hamas, establishes task force for Ukrainians in Israel

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas for its attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, and has established an operational task force to assist Ukrainian citizens in the country.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on Israel, including rocket attacks on the civilian population of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people,” the ministry said in a statement on its social media pages.

The ministry’s task force can be contacted via its website and through the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv. Citizens are also advised to take shelter and monitor the ongoing situation.

As of now, there have been no reported Ukrainian casualties as a result of attacks, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

“The Ukrainian Embassy is in constant contact with the Israeli authorities and major hospitals. Diplomats are closely monitoring the situation,” Nikolenko said.

