Ukraine confident Brussels will be satisfied with reforms progress

The European Commission is expected to positively assess Ukraine's progress in implementing key reforms outlined by Brussels, Ukraine's Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said on Nov. 6.

"I would say the assessment will be unequivocally positive, as we are in constant contact with the European Commission, discussing steps and agreeing on those steps that we have managed to implement," said Stefanishyna.

She added that when it comes to the European Commission’s seven recommendations for Ukraine, the country has fulfilled every requirement that was agreed upon.

On Nov. 8, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a report assessing Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, likely recommending beginning accession negotiations.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine