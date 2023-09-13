Ukraine confirms attack on Sevastopol shipyard, two Russian ships damaged

On the night of September 13, explosions occurred at the Sevastopol Naval Shipyard

Ukraine’s military has confirmed its involvement in a missile strike on occupied Sevastopol that damaged two Russian naval ships, StratCom Ukraine reported on Sept. 13.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked the naval assets and port infrastructure of Russian-occupied Sevastopol on the morning of Sep. 13," the report stated.

StratCom Ukraine is a public organization tasked with reforming public communication in the country and serves as the government’s strategic communications center.

A submarine and a landing ship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet were damaged in the attack, according to Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov. Two shipyard employees were reportedly killed, and 26 were injured.

While Yusov did not name the vessels involved in the attack, reports have emerged on social media that the Kilo-class submarine Rostov-na-Donu and the Ropucha-class landing ship Minskwere the ships affected.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine