Ukraine confirms von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv prior to EU integration progress report

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, has confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen , President of the European Commission, will arrive in the city of Kyiv to publish the report about Ukraine’s progress on its path towards EU membership.

Source: Stefanishyna on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 2 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna revealed that the report by the European Commission concerning the progress of the states that aim for EU membership is expected to be published on 8 November in Kyiv.

Quote: "Before this, we are waiting for the President of the European Commission to come with a visit to negotiate with President Zelenskyy concerning the final assessment, which is to be submitted to the European Commission for the report."

Stefanishyna expressed hope that the report will "definitely be positive".

"And we hope that the progress in the seven steps [recommendation of the European Commission – ed.] will be noted, and recommendations within a broader framework concerning further priorities the EU states see concerning the reform in the sector of the rule of law will be given," she believes.

Background:

Information about a possible visit of the European Commission president to Ukraine emerged last week . The media supposed that it may be a sign of a positive assessment of Kyiv’s progress in "candidate" reforms.

According to unofficial reports, the European Commission is preparing to publish a positive assessment of Ukraine’s progress in the reforms it must implement for further movements towards the EU on 8 November, yet this assessment may contain additional conditions.

Support UP or become our patron!