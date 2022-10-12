Ukraine conflict: What is Nato and what weapons is it supplying?

·4 min read
A Ukrainian soldier aims at a target with a self-propelled gun in the background
A Ukrainian soldier aims at a target with a self-propelled gun in the background

Defence ministers from Nato's 30 member countries are meeting on Wednesday to decide how to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the country urgently needs advanced air defence systems to counter Russian attacks such as the recent strikes on Kyiv and other cities.

What is Nato?

Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - is a defensive military alliance. It was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France.

Members agree to help one another if they come under armed attack.

Nato's original goal was to challenge Russian expansion in Europe after World War Two.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many of the Eastern European countries which had joined Russia in the Warsaw Pact were granted Nato membership.

Russia has long argued that Nato's acceptance of these former allies threatens its security. It has vehemently opposed Ukraine's desire to join the organisation.

How have Nato countries supported Ukraine?

Since the Russian invasion in February, individual Nato member countries have sent Ukraine billions of dollars' worth of weapons and equipment.

The United States has given Ukraine almost half of all the foreign-supplied weapons it has received.

Its $15bn (£13.5bn) package includes the long-range Himars system, Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, and Switchblade "kamikaze" drones.

Two Himars missiles being launched during US army exercises
With Himars missiles, Ukraine's forces can hit targets deep behind enemy lines

Poland is providing almost a quarter of Ukraine's weapons from abroad, including T-72 tanks and missiles for its fighter jets. Some of the Soviet-era equipment it has provided has been upgraded to perform better.

Weapons from Germany include self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and portable surface-to-air missiles.

France has provided Caesar self-propelled guns.

Equipment sent by the UK includes NLAW anti-tank weapons and MLRS long-range missile systems.

Nato member countries are also providing extensive training to Ukrainian troops.

Why are Nato countries not sending troops?

Because Ukraine is not a member, Nato states are not obliged to defend it, and no country has sent troops to Ukraine to help it directly against Russia.

However, there are about 40,000 Nato troops stationed in alliance member countries in the region, such as in the Baltic states and Poland, with another 300,000 troops on "high alert".

Nato states have been reluctant to send troops to help defend Ukraine, or to operate a no-fly zone over the country, for fear that it could lead to an all-out conflict between Russia and the West.

Despite this, President Vladimir Putin has said there are military units in Ukraine "under the de-facto command of Western advisers", a claim widely reported by Russian media outlets.

It is well known that foreign fighters have joined Ukrainian military units, but there is no evidence that there are serving Nato personnel on the ground.

What more does Ukraine want?

Mr Zelensky has asked for more surface-to-air missiles, to guard against attacks such as those which have recently targeted Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia.

He said: "Air defence is currently the number one priority."

In response, Germany has started delivering units of its Iris-T infrared-guided air defence system, which can shoot down cruise missiles, drones and aircraft.

The US says it will soon deliver two units of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, which has similar capabilities.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg backed Mr Zelensky's request, and said he welcomes the fact that Nato nations are providing more of such equipment.

Will Ukraine join Nato?

Ukraine has recently asked Nato to "fast-track" its membership.

In 2008, Nato countries said it could join in the future, but set no timetable for full enrolment. After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine made joining a priority.

Since the Russian invasion, nine Nato countries from central and eastern Europe have supported Ukraine's request to become a member in the near future.

However, both the US and Mr Stoltenberg have said now is not the time to consider granting it full membership, and that it is more important to provide weapons.

Which other countries want to join Nato?

Sweden and Finland both applied to join Nato following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland has a 1,340km (833 mile) border with Russia.

All Nato member states have invited the two powers to join, and those invitations have been confirmed by 28 out of the 30 member countries' parliaments.

Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify their governments' invitations.

Graphic showing Finland and Sweden's armed forces
Graphic showing Finland and Sweden's armed forces

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy asks G7 for more air defenses

    STORY: Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russia’s terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work," Zelenskiy said, thanking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for speeding up delivery of the IRIS-T air defense system and U.S. President Joe Biden for deliveries of air defense systems. "We hope, Mr. President, that these will be systems with a medium to long range of effectiveness, which will allow the creation of a layered system of defense."Belarus this week announced its troops would be deployed with Russian forces near Ukraine, signaling a potential further escalation of the war. So far Belarus, a close Russian ally, has been a staging post for the invasion.Ukraine has no plans to attack Belarus, Zelenskiy said, but wants to make sure there is no threat from its northern neighbor.

  • Analysis-Russian gas supply gap casts chill in Europe as winter nears

    Europe needs to pay up to import liquefied natural gas, pray for a mild winter and cut energy demand as any sabotage of infrastructure or even deeper cuts to Russian supply would make power rationing or blackouts all but inevitable. Even if Europe manages to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter, it will have a much bigger challenge to refill depleted storage next year than it did to meet a European Union goal to build stocks to 80% of capacity by November this year. It has exceeded that goal and storage, currently around 90%, is a buffer, but the halt of gas through the Nord Stream network from Russia to Germany, leaves a gap despite increased supplies from elsewhere.

  • Digital engineering makes Bradley replacement better, Army leaders say

    “We’re able to come up with, I believe, more elegant and thoughtful designs early on using digital engineering than we would be able to otherwise."

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • Zelenskiy asks G7 for air defences, support for Belarus border mission

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for more air defence capabilities to stop Russia, and to back his initiative for an international observer mission on the Belarusian border. Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Ukraine asks for inclusion of Odesa in UNESCO World Heritage List

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 21:50 Ukraine has prepared a nomination file for Odesa to be included in the World Heritage List, and is passing it on to UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

  • Russian Troops to Return to Belarus as Crimea Blast Angers Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian troops will return to Belarus in large numbers, months after most departed following Moscow’s failed campaign to capture northern areas of neighboring Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyBelarusian Pr

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Belarus KGB is waiting for a turning point in the war in winter

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 12:23 The Chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus, Ivan Tertel, believes that the turning point in the Russian war in Ukraine may come in the period from November to February.

  • Reports: Biden administration working on humanitarian parole program for Venezuelan migrants

    Reports: Biden administration working on humanitarian parole program for Venezuelan migrants

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

    Ukraine Southern Operational Command says its forces have recaptured five settlements in the Kherson region. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov. The settlements are in one of the four regions recently illegally annexed by Russia.

  • Secretary of the Army warns officers to keep 'out of the culture wars' following the investigation of a Major who called out Tucker Carlson

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned military leaders about engaging in social media at a press conference on Monday.

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Says Donald Trump 'Confessed' With This 1 Rally Line

    The former president proved his criminal intent "in front of thousands of witnesses," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Elon Musk blocks Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons: report

    Musk told political analyst Ian Bremmer that he denied Ukraine's request to extend the range of Starlink, fearing the potential for escalation.

  • NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

    NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” is held annually and usually runs for about one week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.

  • Russia is scraping the bottom of the manpower barrel in order to hold off Ukraine's advance

    As Russia's new mobilization drive scoops up reluctant and ostensibly ineligible conscripts, it is stirring memories of another war.

  • Russian media confronts new problem: Reality

    Nearly eight months into a faltering war effort, difficult truths are becoming ever more difficult to ignore, from Ukraine’s blistering September counteroffensive to last weekend’s bombing of a bridge between Russia and Crimea.

  • Ukraine's Air Force explains what would help shooting down more Russian missiles

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 11:43 Ukraine's Air Force emphasises that with the arrival of Western air defence systems, the rate of destruction of Russian missiles will increase considerably.

  • New name for Fort Benning, other military bases approved by secretary of defense

    In May, the commission recommended that Fort Benning be renamed after Hal and Julie Moore. Here’s the latest.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces hit Russian air defence and kill over 170 invaders in Ukraines South

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 02:11 While defending the southern line of contact, the Ukrainian military have killed 174 Russian soldiers and destroyed their howitzers, armoured vehicles and ammunition storage sites, and Ukrainian Air Force has struck Russian air defences.