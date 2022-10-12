Ukraine conflict: What is Nato and what weapons is it supplying?

A Ukrainian soldier aims at a target with a self-propelled gun in the background

Defence ministers from Nato's 30 member countries are meeting on Wednesday to decide how to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the country urgently needs advanced air defence systems to counter Russian attacks such as the recent strikes on Kyiv and other cities.

What is Nato?

Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - is a defensive military alliance. It was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France.

Members agree to help one another if they come under armed attack.

Nato's original goal was to challenge Russian expansion in Europe after World War Two.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many of the Eastern European countries which had joined Russia in the Warsaw Pact were granted Nato membership.

Russia has long argued that Nato's acceptance of these former allies threatens its security. It has vehemently opposed Ukraine's desire to join the organisation.

How have Nato countries supported Ukraine?

Since the Russian invasion in February, individual Nato member countries have sent Ukraine billions of dollars' worth of weapons and equipment.

The United States has given Ukraine almost half of all the foreign-supplied weapons it has received.

Its $15bn (£13.5bn) package includes the long-range Himars system, Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, and Switchblade "kamikaze" drones.

With Himars missiles, Ukraine's forces can hit targets deep behind enemy lines

Poland is providing almost a quarter of Ukraine's weapons from abroad, including T-72 tanks and missiles for its fighter jets. Some of the Soviet-era equipment it has provided has been upgraded to perform better.

Weapons from Germany include self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and portable surface-to-air missiles.

France has provided Caesar self-propelled guns.

Equipment sent by the UK includes NLAW anti-tank weapons and MLRS long-range missile systems.

Nato member countries are also providing extensive training to Ukrainian troops.

Why are Nato countries not sending troops?

Because Ukraine is not a member, Nato states are not obliged to defend it, and no country has sent troops to Ukraine to help it directly against Russia.

However, there are about 40,000 Nato troops stationed in alliance member countries in the region, such as in the Baltic states and Poland, with another 300,000 troops on "high alert".

Nato states have been reluctant to send troops to help defend Ukraine, or to operate a no-fly zone over the country, for fear that it could lead to an all-out conflict between Russia and the West.

Despite this, President Vladimir Putin has said there are military units in Ukraine "under the de-facto command of Western advisers", a claim widely reported by Russian media outlets.

It is well known that foreign fighters have joined Ukrainian military units, but there is no evidence that there are serving Nato personnel on the ground.

What more does Ukraine want?

Mr Zelensky has asked for more surface-to-air missiles, to guard against attacks such as those which have recently targeted Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia.

He said: "Air defence is currently the number one priority."

In response, Germany has started delivering units of its Iris-T infrared-guided air defence system, which can shoot down cruise missiles, drones and aircraft.

The US says it will soon deliver two units of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, which has similar capabilities.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg backed Mr Zelensky's request, and said he welcomes the fact that Nato nations are providing more of such equipment.

Will Ukraine join Nato?

Ukraine has recently asked Nato to "fast-track" its membership.

In 2008, Nato countries said it could join in the future, but set no timetable for full enrolment. After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine made joining a priority.

Since the Russian invasion, nine Nato countries from central and eastern Europe have supported Ukraine's request to become a member in the near future.

However, both the US and Mr Stoltenberg have said now is not the time to consider granting it full membership, and that it is more important to provide weapons.

Which other countries want to join Nato?

Sweden and Finland both applied to join Nato following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland has a 1,340km (833 mile) border with Russia.

All Nato member states have invited the two powers to join, and those invitations have been confirmed by 28 out of the 30 member countries' parliaments.

Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify their governments' invitations.