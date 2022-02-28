Ukraine conflict: Nigerian outrage at treatment of students at Poland border

Stephanie Hegarty - BBC World Service
·3 min read
African nationals, mostly students of Ukrainian universities, at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing.
Before the conflict there were several thousand African students in Ukraine

Nigeria's government has condemned reports that its citizens, and those of other African countries, have been stopped from leaving war-torn Ukraine.

Isaac, a Nigerian man trying to get into Poland, said border staff told him they were "not tending to Africans".

"We've been chased back, we've been hit with police armed with sticks," he told the BBC.

South African foreign office official Clayson Monyela also said students had been "badly treated" at the border.

There have also been numerous reports of Ukrainian security officials preventing Africans from catching buses and trains going to the border.

Osemen, from Nigeria, told the BBC he had tried to get on a train in Lviv to take him to the Polish border but was told only Ukrainians would be allowed on board.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said there were about 4,000 Nigerians in Ukraine, mostly students.

He said one group had repeatedly been refused entry to Poland so they travelled back into Ukraine to head for Hungary instead.

"All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under the UN Convention, and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference," Mr Buhari said in a tweet.

More than 350,000 Ukrainians have managed to flee the Russian invasion so far.

'Hotel only for Ukrainians'

University student Ruqqaya, from Nigeria, was studying medicine in Kharkiv in the east of the country when the city was attacked. She walked for 11 hours overnight before she arrived at the Medyka crossing with Poland.

"When I came here there were black people sleeping on the street," she told the BBC.

She says she was told by armed guards to wait as Ukrainians had to be let through first. She watched busloads of people, whom she described as white, being allowed through the border while only a handful of Africans were selected from the queue. After waiting for many hours, she was finally allowed to cross and made her way to Warsaw to fly back to Nigeria.

Asya, a medical student from Somalia studying in Kyiv, had a similar account. When she finally reached Poland, she said she was told "accommodation at the hotel was only for Ukrainians".

The Polish border force told the BBC that everyone fleeing conflict in Ukraine was being welcomed into Poland regardless of nationality. The BBC has tried to contact the Ukrainian border force but has yet to receive a response.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geofrey Onyeama said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and had been assured that Ukrainian border guards had been given an order to allow all foreigners leaving Ukraine to pass without restrictions.

Nigeria's ministry of foreign affairs has now advised its citizens leaving Ukraine to head for Hungary or Romania, rather than trying to enter Poland.

The Nigerian ambassador to Romania has told the BBC that so far about 200 Nigerians - mostly students - have arrived in the capital Bucharest from Ukraine. Safiya Nuhu said many more were still arriving.

Map
Map

Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, two-time Olympic gold medalist, joins Ukraine defense battalion

    Two-time Olympic gold medalist boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko has joined the Ukraine defense battalion amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ESPN reported.

  • African students fleeing the Russian invasion say they have been prevented from crossing to Poland due to a 'Ukrainians' first' policy

    African and Indian students say they have been left in freezing temperatures at the Polish border as authorities prioritize "Ukrainian people."

  • Africans in Ukraine say they’re stranded

    Africans in Ukraine are complaining of racist treatment in their quest to escape the war, saying they are being blocked from boarding trains and prevented from crossing borders to neighboring countries for safety. Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 using land, air, and naval forces. People are fleeing Ukraine.

  • Vladimir Putin put Russia on nuclear alert 'after comments by Liz Truss'

    'I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary.'

  • Olympic skier receives medal on appeal 9 days after race

    Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in Beijing, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

  • It's time for Russia to retreat from Ukraine. And make a change at the top.

    Kremlin policymakers should be discussing how to engineer a face-saving retreat, or perhaps consider high-level changes in their own government.

  • Ukraine-Russia effects show need for energy off the grid, like home solar

    Having "microgrids" at homes or businesses makes people less vulnerable to wildfires, wars and other things that affect energy markets.

  • Ceasefire talks begin between Ukraine, Russian officials

    Ceasefire talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials began on Monday, several days into an invasion launched by Moscow that is still unfolding.Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a text message that the ceasefire talks, which are taking place on the Belarusian border, had started. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office previously said that Kyiv had the goal of reaching a ceasefire and compelling Russian...

  • China puts 'aggressive' terms on Uganda airport loan: researchers

    A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

  • UK petrol price jumps above £1.50 as oil costs rise

    Fuel costs reach new highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to affect global oil prices.

  • Republican Lauren Boebert compares Ukraine to Canadian truckers’ convoy

    Congresswoman says ‘our neighbors to the north need to be liberated’, prompting widespread condemnation Lauren Boebert said: ‘We have neighbors to the north who need freedom and you need to be liberated and we need that right here at home.’ Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images The Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was condemned for comparing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the clearing of a truckers’ protest in Ottawa, saying: “We also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and who

  • “Racist and Orientalist”: CBS, Al Jazeera Criticized for “Explicit Bias” in Reporting on Ukraine Invasion

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked rolling news coverage from across the world. But while there has been praise for the on-the-ground reporting, especially in debunking widespread propaganda, aspects of the language used by various elements of the media has been criticized in some corners. In a statement over the weekend, the Arab and Middle […]

  • Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

    U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries. Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported on Monday.

  • Tesla Stops Putting Radar Sensors in New Model S and Model X EVs

    These Teslas join the Model 3 and Model Y in relying solely on cameras. Temporarily, Autosteer may be limited to 80 mph and adaptive cruise control may require a longer minimum following distance.

  • Hong Kong domestic helpers abandoned as COVID takes toll

    HONG KONG/MANILA (Reuters) -A rapid spread in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has cast a spotlight on the plight of domestic helpers in the global financial hub after some were fired or made homeless by their employers when they tested positive for coronavirus. Hong Kong has around 340,000 domestic helpers, most hailing from either the Philippines or Indonesia. Under Hong Kong law, migrant domestic workers must live with their employers, often residing in tiny rooms or sharing the bedrooms of the children they care for.

  • Javier Bardem Says It's 'Very Special' He and Wife Penélope Cruz are Both Nominated for Oscars in 2022

    "It's something that is really unique," Javier Bardem said while appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • Russia And Ukraine Begin Negotiations

    More than 350 Ukrainians have died since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country.

  • Vietnamese couple on dog-adoption spree after authorities cull their pets

    Nguyen Thi Chi Em's face is red with laughter as she plays with seven rescue dogs, rolling around with them on the living room floor as her beaming husband watches. The Vietnamese couple took in the dogs after learning in October that authorities had culled their previous pack of 15 while they were in quarantine recovering from COVID-19. The story captured the hearts of the Vietnamese, many of whom expressed online outrage against authorities and raised donations for the couple.

  • Here are 5 verified charities working to help Ukrainians amid invasion

    Want to help the people in Ukraine? Here are five charities working to bring to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

  • UN Security Council votes to convene rare emergency session over Ukraine

    The United Nations Security Council on Sunday voted to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly on Monday to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This will only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEleven of the 15 member states voted in favor while only Russia voted against — but could not exercise its veto power on th