Energy bills expected to top £3,000 as oil and gas soar

Tom Espiner - Business reporter, BBC News
Couple looking at bilsl
Energy bills are expected to be higher than previously predicted as oil and gas prices surge, the UK energy industry has said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the trading, banking and shipping sectors reluctant to buy Russian commodities, pushing up prices.

The price of Brent crude oil rose above $119 a barrel to the highest since May 2012, while gas prices rose as well.

Petrol prices have been hitting record highs as the cost of oil soars.

Russian oil and gas exports are exempted from Western sanctions for now, but the prospect of further action by the US and the EU is stifling Russian trade.

Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of the energy industry body Energy UK said., said: "It's a really worrying time for both customers and industry.

"We've been saying since the autumn that we'd expect bills to go up again in October. With what we're seeing in Ukraine and in the oil and gas markets, we're now expecting those to go up further."

Household energy bills had been expected to go up to around £3,000 per year in October, and will go up to about £2,000 from this April when the price cap is increased.

Ms Pinchbeck said it was "very hard to predict" how much energy bills would go up from October.

"But the important thing is, there is help available, particularly for vulnerable customers, and we are going to be working with government to try and get extra support in place," she said.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said average petrol prices were expected to hit fresh record highs as crude oil prices surge.

Russia is the second biggest exporter of crude oil, and is also the world's largest natural gas exporter.

Oil cartel Opec decided not to increase production further than already planned at a meeting on Wednesday, despite US calls to pump more oil.

Ukraine and Russia are also two of the world's largest wheat producers, and account for nearly a third of global exports.

Exports from the Black Sea have nearly halted amid the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions.

Wheat prices jumped earlier in the week, but fell back on Thursday.

