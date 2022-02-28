Ukraine conflict: Russian rouble plunges after new sanctions announced

·4 min read
An employee holds 5000 ruble banknotes inside a foreign currency exchange bureau in Russia.
An employee holds 5000 ruble banknotes inside a foreign currency exchange bureau in Russia.

The rouble has slumped by as much as 40% against the dollar, after Western nations announced new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The new record low for the Russian currency comes after some of the country's banks were banned from using the Swift international payment system.

On Sunday, Russia's central bank appealed for calm amid fears that there could be a run on the country's banks.

Growing tensions also helped push Brent crude oil above $100 (£75) a barrel.

The move by the European Union, United States and their allies to cut off a number of Russian banks from Swift is the harshest measure imposed to date on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

The assets of Russia's central bank will also be frozen, limiting the country's ability to access its overseas reserves.

The intention is to "further isolate Russia from the international financial system", a joint statement said.

Russia is heavily reliant on the Swift system for its key oil and gas exports.

"Unless the Russian central bank and Russia's largest banks - which have already been cut off from correspondent banking - find an alternative means of reaching the global financial system Russia faces Iran and North Korea-style isolation from the global economy," Ari Redbord from blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs told the BBC.

Mr Redbord was formerly at the US Treasury Department, where he was a senior advisor to the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Investors were also wary on Monday after Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's military to put its deterrence forces, which include nuclear weapons, on "special alert".

"Financial markets are guided by the unfolding of events in Ukraine," said Katrina Ell, an economist at Moody's Analytics in Sydney.

"Announcements regarding sanctions and military action will remain market movers this week," she told the BBC.

Last week, Moody's said it was reviewing Russian bonds to possibly downgrade them to '"junk", which would put Russia in a league of riskier countries that usually have to pay more to borrow. Rival credit ratings agency S&P has already lowered the country to junk status.

At the weekend, Russia's central bank issued an appeal for calm amid fears that the new financial sanctions could spark a run on its banks.

It said it "has the necessary resources and tools to maintain financial stability and ensure the operational continuity of the financial sector".

A run on Russian banks would see too many people trying to withdraw money. On Friday, Russia's central bank was forced to increase the amount of money it supplies to ATMs after demand for cash reached the highest level since March 2020.

Alexandre Moutin, head of investments at SMBC Private Wealth, believes "a bank run is already ongoing and will most likely intensify in the coming days".

"The military conflict will last longer than Putin expected and the reaction of the West and the global community might be more harmful that he expected too," he said.

On Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) said several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, which is majority owned by the Russian government, are failing or likely to fail due to reputational cost of the war in Ukraine.

Sberbank Europe AG, which had total assets of €13.64bn (£11.4bn; $15.2bn) at the end of last year, along with its Croatian and Slovenian units, suffered a rapid deposit outflow in recent days and is likely to fail to pay its debts or other liabilities, the ECB, which is the lenders' supervisor, said.

Analysis box by Michelle Fleury, North America business editor
Analysis box by Michelle Fleury, North America business editor

In the first day of trading since harsh new sanctions were imposed, the Russian rouble plunged to a new record low against the US dollar. The euro sank more than 1%, while the price of oil surged.

The measures introduced this weekend increase the financial and social costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russians are already waiting in long lines, worried that their bank cards may stop working or that limits will be placed on the amount of cash they can withdraw.

And some of the European operations of Sberbank, the Russian state owned bank, are failing according to regulators.

The new ban on the Central Bank of Russia's ability to use its roughly $630bn in foreign reserves undermines its ability to defend the rouble. Inflation is likely to go up because of the currency's weakness.

This leaves the central bank with a few options, including raising interest rates or limiting the amount of money that can be brought into or out of the country.

You may also be interested in:

YQA logo
YQA logo

What questions do you have about the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold set for best month since May as appeal surges on Ukraine crisis

    * Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,909.89 per ounce by 0124 GMT. * The United States said Putin was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric", amid signs that the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two was not producing rapid victories, but instead generating a far-reaching and concerted Western response. * In their strongest economic sanctions yet, the United States and Europe said on Saturday they would banish big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT and announced other measures to limit Moscow's use of a $630 billion war chest.

  • Olympic skier receives medal on appeal 9 days after race

    Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in Beijing, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

  • World’s Largest Plane Reportedly Destroyed in Ukraine by Russian Shelling

    Paul Kane/GettyThe world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, was destroyed in a Russian assault on an airfield near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.“We will rebuild the plane,” a statement from the official Twitter account for the government of Ukraine read. “We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine.”The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fu

  • Live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Follow for the latest Tweets on the situation in Ukraine.

  • US pledges $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees

    The United States has issued nearly $405 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2014.

  • Russian OnlyFans Accounts Deleted in Wake of Ukraine Invasion

    OnlyFans content creators in Russia are having their accounts deleted or blocked amid the ongoing...

  • Bay Area Congressman Says Putin Unlikely to Use Nukes

    Rep. John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove) spoke with Devin Fehely and said that, while Russia president Putin may be "crazy," he's not crazy enough to employ his nuclear arsenal in the attack on Ukraine. (2-27-22)

  • Ruble Indicated 28% Lower in Offshore Trade as Sanctions Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble was indicated 28% lower versus the dollar in offshore trading on Monday after Western nations stepped up sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Lat

  • This week in Congress: Biden’s State of the Union amid Russia’s war on Ukraine

    Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of Feb. 28, 2022.

  • Some U.S. governors order state-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka

    The governors of a handful of U.S. states have ordered government-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian-made vodka and distilled spirits in solidarity with the Ukrainian people after Russia's invasion of the neighboring country. Utah Governor Spencer Cox became the latest over the weekend, instructing the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Saturday to take off all Russian-produced and branded products from the shelves of its retail stores. In issuing the executive order, Cox joined the governors of New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania in taking what is largely a symbolic gesture of support for besieged Ukraine, which came under attack by Russian military forces last week.

  • Brian Cox Slams Putin, Defends Russian Artists in SAG Award Acceptance Speech

    "They are told, under pain of high treason, that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. And I think that is pretty awful," he said of artists living under Putin.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in

  • Ukrainian-Americans pray for peace during Sunday services

    STORY: During Sunday mass on worshipers of the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in Washington, D.C., prayed for the safety of their loved ones in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces on heightened alert.The presiding priest, Father Robert Hitchens told the faithful “We as Christians, have a most powerful arsenal, and that's not bullets or rockets, but it's our prayers, fasting and alms giving. So we want to use that powerful arsenal to pray for the conversion of hearts, especially those who would desire to see Ukraine destroy people annihilated."Putin gave the order to his nuclear forces as Washington assesses that Russian troops have made limited progress in their four-day-old invasion due to stiff Ukrainian resistance and planning failures that have left some units without fuel or other supplies.As missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, hundreds of thousands of civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing the Russian assault into neighboring countries.Worshiper Zenon Chalupa said Putin didn't realize "there's an army of 40 million" ready to fight.

  • Williston's Police Chief Dennis Strow is retiring; plans to enjoy life and take trips

    Retiring Williston Police Department chief Dennis Strow said it's time for him to take trips and sleep in late every once in awhile

  • In northern Ukraine, locals block path of Russian tanks

    On the outskirts of the town of Koryukivka, in the Chernihiv region, people are blocking the movement of Russian soldiers. Reports in the media suggest Russian soldiers stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals to prevent them from moving towards Kyiv.

  • "This is a watershed moment": EU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic first

    The European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of $500 million worth weapons to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack.Why it matters: Longstanding policy taboos are falling across the EU because of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. The new weapons program, which will be funded through the European Peace Facility, was announced Sunday alongside new sanctions on Russian aircraft, state media and the Belarus e

  • West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

    The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network. The decision, announced as Ukrainian forces battled Saturday to hold Russian forces back from Ukraine's capital and residents sheltered in subway tunnels, basements and underground garages, has potential to spread the pain of Western retaliation for President Vladimir Putin's invasion to ordinary Russians far more than previous rounds of penalties.

  • UN says Ukraine radioactive waste site struck

    What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine so far.

  • Brian Cox Accepts Succession 's Win for Best TV Drama Ensemble at 2022 SAG Awards — and Curses As He Does

    Cox's speech was reminiscent of his foulmouthed Succession character Logan Roy. Also nominated was The Handmaid's Tale, Squid Game, Yellowstone and The Morning Show