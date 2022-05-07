Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says

Local residents climb on top of a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Irpin

(Reuters) - The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Saturday.

At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the ministry said.

Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine, it said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Rosneft ramps up oil sales to Indian Oil in May -traders

    State-owned Rosneft allocated seven 100,000-tonne cargoes loading between May 15 and 31 to IOC, according to the traders. Flows of Urals crude to India have risen since Moscow's actions in Ukraine in February, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as Western sanctions push Russian exports toward Asia. The European Union's executive proposed a Russian oil embargo on Wednesday as part of its sixth and harshest round of sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

  • Russian court orders arrest in absentia of top journalist over 'fakes'

    A Moscow court on Friday ordered the arrest in absentia of Alexander Nevzorov, a prominent Russian journalist accused of spreading false information about what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine. The court said Nevzorov, who has been put on Russia's international wanted list, would be detained for two months if he ever returns to Russia or is extradited there. Nevzorov's wife wrote on Instagram in March that she and her husband were in Israel, but that the couple had no plans to move there permanently.

  • Oil logs weekly gain as supply worries dominate, gasoline closes at record high

    Oil prices are poised to gain more than 5% this week, marking the third-straight weekly gain as supply issues overtake worries about China's COVID-driven slowdown.

  • Russia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapBrutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming TrueSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ MuskRussia narrowly avoided a debt default last week, but markets are still priced like it’s on the brink.Bonds are stuck at distressed levels and five-year cr

  • Russian invaders make some ‘small’ progress in Donbas, says Pentagon

    Invading Russian forces have made a small amount ofgains in Ukraine, particularly in the north part of the Donbas, U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on May 5.

  • Peter Doocy And Jen Psaki Exchange Rare Amicable Moment: 'Sorry To See You Go'

    "Are you?" the White House press secretary quipped to the often-combative Fox News reporter.

  • Zelenskiy telephones with German president after row over cancelled visit

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on the phone with the German president on Thursday, the presidential office in Berlin said, one day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Kyiv to mend a diplomatic rift between the two countries. Sources from the presidential office told Reuters that Zelenskiy invited Scholz and Steinmeier to visit Ukraine.

  • Putin may announce annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories on May 9 — Interior Ministry

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may announce the annexation of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on May 9, Adviser to the Interior Minister Vadym Denysenko said on Ukrainian national television on May 6.

  • For Japan's hard-hit airlines, demand for Hawaii flights offers glimmer of hope

    Japan's airlines are betting on a travel recovery this summer after the COVID-19 doldrums, as many Japanese look to head overseas for the first time in years now that fully vaccinated residents no longer face quarantine curbs on their return. After encouraging demand for flights to Hawaii during a just concluded popular holiday season, Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc are hoping the outbound rise will help fill some of the gap from Japan's ongoing ban on foreign tourist arrivals. Japan on March 1 waived all quarantine and isolation requirements for triple-vaccinated residents returning from the United States and a range of other countries.

  • Fastest Tokyo Inflation in Decades Complicates BOJ’s Messaging

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe cost of living in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in

  • Exclusive - Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence', threats during probe

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has alleged its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by India's financial crime fighting agency, according to a court filing seen by Reuters. Officials from the Enforcement Directorate warned the company's former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer B.S. Rao, and their families of "dire consequences" if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi's filing dated May 4 stated. The Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]

  • 'Dancing Monkey' Lindsey Graham Performs For Donald Trump In 'Extraordinary' New Audio

    The South Carolina Republican fawns over the former president on speakerphone in the clip that aired on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

  • Kellyanne Conway on Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: "I don’t want this old white guy telling me what to do with my body.”

    Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and longtime political consultant Kellyanne Conway slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Fox News for being “an old white guy” telling her what to do with her body and how to think. Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly described Conway as “woke.” Conway made her remarks in response to Hannity stating that Senator Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett D. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch.

  • Greg Abbott Reveals the GOP’s Plan After Killing Roe v. Wade: Killing Public Education

    The Republican governor now wants to overturn a court decision requiring states to provide free schooling to all children

  • How Much Is New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Worth?

    On May 5, the White House announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would be replacing the outgoing Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is set to assume the role on May 13, and will be the...

  • ‘Putin’s Superyacht’ Grabbed by Italian Authorities Before It Could Sail Away

    Scheherazade, the $700 million boat U.S. officials believe belongs to Russian president, had been dry-docked and under investigation since March

  • Surveillance footage shows the moment Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian amusement park

    The footage published on Wednesday showed Soviet-developed GRAD rockets leveling rides, buildings, and park decor.

  • Oligarchs speaking out against the war signal that Putin is losing his grip on Russia's elite, says the head of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group

    "That is the signal that I would look for in terms of the solidity and stability of Putin's grip on these people," Andrew Adams told CNN.