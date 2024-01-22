Ukraine to consider banning all transport links with Russia for 50 years

Airport lounge on the background of the Russian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, the country’s government, will ask the National Security and Defence Council to consider introducing sectoral economic sanctions against Russia for the duration of the next 50 years, including a proposed ban on all transport links with Russia (road, rail, air and sea).

Source: Cabinet of Ministers’ Resolution No. 39-r from 19 January 2024

Details: The resolution proposes the following:

To ban all direct air links between Russia and Ukraine and to ban Russia from using the Ukrainian airspace (including that over the sea) for any direct and transit flights owned by legal entities registered in the Russian Federation;

To ban all freight vehicles (buses and trucks) registered in the Russian Federation from entering Ukraine;

To ban the importation of railway rolling stock (wagons of all types, locomotives) into the customs territory of Ukraine for persons associated with the aggressor state, as well as rolling stock registered with the Russian railways.

The resolution also proposes to ban sailing in Ukraine’s internal waters and entering Ukrainian seaports for the following types of vessels:

Vessels sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation;

Vessels owned by citizens of the Russian Federation, legal entities registered in the Russian Federation, legal bodies whose beneficiaries, participants, or shareholders are citizens of the Russian Federation, and individuals and legal bodies subject to sanctions;

Vessels that have entered ports located on the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine;

Vessels under the supervision of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and the Russian River Register.

