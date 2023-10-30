Ukraine considers designating Hamas a terrorist organization, says Israeli ambassador

Ukraine is considering designating the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas a terrorist organization, according to Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, on Oct. 30.

Emphasizing that Ukraine is the “most pro-Israel country” in Europe, Brodsky stated that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) is considering adopting a declaration to officially label Hamas as a terrorist organization. Ukraine has also provided Israel with significant support since the start of the Hamas attack.

“Given the recent events and the fact that more than 20 Ukrainian citizens were among the casualties, with two Ukrainian citizens being held hostage, there is a strong possibility that Ukraine will decide to officially label Hamas and potentially Hezbollah as terrorist organizations,” Brodsky said.

“I believe there is a majority in the Ukrainian parliament in favor of this decision.”

Brodsky said Ukraine now understands why Israel could not transfer the Iron Dome to Kyiv.

“From the outset of the war here in Ukraine, we have been emphasizing that we are sitting on a powder keg in the Middle East. If it wasn’t evident enough to anyone in Ukraine before, it is certainly much clearer now. Unfortunately, this reality has been tragically illustrated through events in Israel.”

“As for what will happen after the war, it is difficult to predict. However, [Ukrainians] understand that our primary focus is on winning the battle against Hamas,” added the diplomat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced his support for Israel at the start of the militants’ invasion on Oct. 7. Zelenskyy has emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense and drawn parallels between Hamas and Russia.

Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, did not rule out a visit to Israel by Zelenskyy.

Twenty-one Ukrainians were killed in Hamas’s attack in Israel and three were killed in Gaza, including two children.

