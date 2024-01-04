Ukraine constantly needs supplies of anti-aircraft guided missiles that partners send on urgent basis

Ukraine’s Air Force has noted that Ukraine constantly needs supplies of anti-aircraft guided missiles from Western partners to repel large-scale air attacks.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on Facebook

Details: The officer reacted to the media's lively discussion caused by the words of Serhii Naiev, Сommander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that missiles for MANPADS and Patriot systems are only enough "to withstand a few more powerful attacks".

Ihnat said we had the same situation the previous year. Partners provide missiles when Ukraine needs them, even when it is urgent.

Anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine are a scarce commodity, both Soviet S-300 and Buk-M1 missile systems and Western ones. Ukraine does not produce them and constantly receives them from partners from different countries.

Meanwhile, Ihnat explained that it is impossible to deploy warehouses for Western anti-aircraft missile storage in Ukraine because they will certainly become the Russians’ priority target.

Ihnat noted that international partners should remember that Ukraine needs a permanent supply of ammunition, especially to repel large-scale air attacks, as happened on 29 December 2023 and 2 January 2024. In order to protect itself and the rest of Europe from Russian terrorism.

Quote: "Of course, the enemy is gradually trying to exhaust our air defence, forcing them to waste precious ammunition with large-scale attacks like this. If anyone hasn't noticed, the occupiers do this every day and every night. They also waste expensive missiles that are simply transferred from the conveyor to the carriers.

We repel! And we do not forget to constantly remind our partners of the phrase ‘FOR A FEW ATTACKS’!

They ‘live in fool’s paradise’ in Russia, hoping that the West will leave Ukraine alone with them! We’ve already heard that.

Let's keep in line!"

Background:

On 29 December 2023 and 2 January 2024, the Russians launched two massive attacks on Ukraine.

On the night and morning of 29 December, the most massive air strike against Ukraine took place. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. The occupiers launched 158 air targets - drones and missiles of various types - on Ukraine. Air defence systems managed to destroy 114 of them.

As of 4 January, the death toll from Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on 29 December stood at 32 people.

On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Russians attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, as well as industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the capital.

By the morning of 3 January, it was known that 54 people had been injured and two killed in the capital as a result of Russia's massive attack over the past day.

