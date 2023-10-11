Ukraine to continue counteroffensive during winter — CJCS Brown

Despite worsening weather conditions, Ukraine will carry on with offensive operations during the winter, chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown said on Oct. 11.

Brown made the comment after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Brussels.

“We listened to President Zelenskyy and the Defense Minister today, and I see no changes in their plans [to continue the counteroffensive during winter],” said Brown.

General Brown assured that the Joint Chiefs of Staff, under his leadership, will continue to work on providing Ukraine with necessary support.

"Our mission and goals, as well as our support for Ukraine, remain unchanged," he emphasized.

Brown noted that Russian leadership miscalculated when they decided to invade Ukraine. According to his words, Russia "encountered the firm determination of the free people of Ukraine — a nation that did not wish to return to the chains of oppression."

The general is convinced that constant international support for Ukraine, in the form of providing armaments, will enable Ukraine to "protect its people and reclaim its territory."

