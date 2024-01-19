Ukraine to continue operations in Crimea to degrade Russian logistics – Budanov

Ukraine will continue to conduct special operations in occupied Crimea to sabotage Russian logistics, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told the Financial Times on Jan. 19.

Read also: Satellite imagery confirms Russia lost Tarantul-class corvette in Sevastopol Bay

Budanov emphasized the need to keep pressure on Russia, particularly in Crimea, by attacking from the air, using naval strike drones, and conducting covert special operations.

The aim of such missions, Budanov added, is to disrupt Russian military logistics on the peninsula.

“Our units repeatedly entered Crimea [in 2023],” he said, before promising to continue audacious commando raids on the occupied peninsula.

Throughout the war, Ukraine has conducted several operations in Crimea, with many successful strikes, including on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and the Kerch Bridge that connects the peninsula to mainland Russia.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine