Concrete barrier structures are being erected in the border areas of Operational Zone Pivnich (North).

Source: Joint Forces Command (JFC) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)

Details: Tetrahedrons are anti-tank concrete barriers that are part of the defence system of platoon strongpoints. Their installation indicates that the construction of the platoon strongpoints is coming to an end, the statement said.

Quote from Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of JFC of the AFU: "Each platoon strongpoint consists of four to five strips of engineering barriers. These are an anti-tank ditch, a minefield, tetrahedrons, barbed wire and a second minefield.

Over a hundred such positions have been set up in Operational Zone Pivnich. Should the military threat level increase, additional forces should be deployed to these defensive lines. These brigades will be ready to engage in defensive combat and deter the advance of adversary forces."

Concrete defence structures known as dragon's teeth

all Photos: Ukraine’s Joint Forces Command

Details: The military official noted that Ukrainian military engineers had previously been primarily involved in constructing field fortifications. However, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's meeting decided to shift to long-term fortifications. The work is being carried out at the expense of the state budget. The contractors are the oblast military administrations.

Support UP or become our patron!