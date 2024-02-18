Ukraine coordinates security agreements with another several states – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has coordinated bilateral security agreements with a few more states apart from those already signed with the UK, France and Germany.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview shown in the broadcast of the 24/7 newscast following the results of the Munich Security Conference

Quote: "There are three agreements. Today we have had a conversation with several more states, there is an agreement about security guarantees. We even specified some nuances where there were questions or disagreements. A few more agreements were coordinated. We will enhance these security guarantees."

Details: Zelenskyy called the agreements signed with Germany and France very important and "profound".

"So far the security guarantees have not been coordinated with the US, the teams are working on it, two stages of the negotiations are already finished. I am expecting a positive outcome on a short notice," Zelenskyy noted.

Meanwhile he stressed that bilateral security guarantees with different states are not an alternative to the US aid package which is still yet to be approved.

"I do not think that this is an alternative to the aid from the US. I was already asked about this. I think this is a very important, completely different additional aid Ukrainians can rely upon, not within a year or two but during 10 years," Zelenskyy said.

He added that a decade of security agreements does not mean that the war will be ongoing in Ukraine for 10 years.

"No, it means that these countries stand with us, these security guarantees will remain even after the war if the aggression resumes. These guarantees do not only provide for the weapons but also for the recovery of Ukraine, etc. So it is very important that we have such long-awaited and long-lasting security guarantees with the partners," Zelenskyy said.

He added that defence packages were coordinated with several states at the Munich Security Conference.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!