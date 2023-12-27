Ukraine could be defeated if it doesn’t mobilize enough people, says senior commander

Ukraine could be defeated if it doesn’t mobilize enough people, according to Col. Yevhen Mezhevikin, Hero of Ukraine and Commander of the Adam Joint Task Force.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC on Dec. 27, Mezhevikin said Ukraine needs more troops.

"The lack of mobilization resources, is people, could lead to defeat in this war and post-war purges by the enemy of everyone who feels Ukrainian," Mezhevikin said.

Read also: Ukrainian General Staff believes it may need 500k mobilized in 2024, says Zaluzhnyi

“If we can unite our efforts and create a powerful driving force, as it was in early 2022, then victory over the enemy will come within a year.”

"And then, together with the international community, we will force the Russians to rebuild the destroyed cities and villages, infrastructure, and pay compensation for their criminal actions.”

Mezhevikin said he understands public fear about a new wave of mobilization, and emphasized that public trust is more crucial than ever.

"The lack of trust in the government should not become the main lever in making this decision," Mezhevikin said.

Read also: Ukraine’s Defense Minister rules out immediate demobilization for long-serving units in favor of alternatives

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a previously announced bill on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration, and military service to the Ukrainian parliament on Dec. 25

It proposes changing the conscription age from 27 to 25 years, abolishing the conscript service, and supporting the provision of draft notices via e-mail.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine