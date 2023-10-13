Ukraine could have four million veterans after the war

Once the war with Russia finally concludes, Ukraine could be dealing with as many as four million veterans, Ukrainian Veterans Affairs Minister Yulia Laputina said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Oct. 13.

In the interview, she revealed that the ministry maintains an electronic register of war veterans, which includes all categories of active fighters, wounded soldiers and officers, and families of the Ukrainian troops killed in action.

According to her data, before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, over half a million citizens were listed in the registry.

“We understand that since the time of the large-scale invasion, there has been massive mobilization, and the projected number post-victory is approximately four million people who will be involved in our veteran policy,” said Laputina.

She clarified that “a veteran” now primarily means someone directly involved in active fighting.

