Ukraine could join EU by 2030 — Michel

Ukraine might be ready to join the European Union in 2030, by which point will hopefully be at peace, European Council President Charles Michel said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Nov. 21.

Michel made this statement responding to a question from an NV correspondent about whether Ukraine could become a member of the EU during the war and how long the accession process might take.

“When realistically can we envisage [Ukraine's] EU membership? I made a public statement, and I stand by this belief, which is increasingly gaining support: it is our duty, on both sides [EU and Ukraine], to prepare for 2030,” said Michel.

“This does not mean that there will automatically be new members [in the EU] in 2030. It means that by 2030 we should be ready on both sides. Firstly, this means that the EU must be ready for the necessary reforms. Secondly, we must ensure that we, from the EU side, are influential, that we are flexible, ready to act and respond when needed.”

“And the candidate countries [including Ukraine] must do everything to ensure that they comply with EU legislation, that they adhere to European standards by 2030. Then we can make some fundamental decision.”

He then addressed whether Ukraine could join EU while the war with Russia continues.

“You asked a very good question. And what if there is no peace? What does that mean? It's hard to answer that question, and I sincerely hope there will be peace,” the official said.

“And I sincerely hope that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty will be respected. That's why we support Ukraine — because we understand how important it is to adhere to the rule of law and the international rules-based order.”

