Ukraine could push Russia back to pre-war positions within two months, retired US general says

Hodges added that by the summer 2023, Ukraine will be able to liberate Crimea, which has been under Russian occupation since early 2014.

“I believe that Ukrainian troops will push them (Russians) to Feb. 23 lines within two months, and they will liberate Crimea by next summer,” said the general.

“I hope that the United States will continue to support (Ukraine) as it does now, and that all sanctions will remain in place. I think the Kremlin understands this.”

Hodges concluded by saying that Moscow’s war plan has already failed, leaving Russia no other option but to hope and try to delay its inevitable defeat.

