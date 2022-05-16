Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

FILE PHOTO: A local resident rides a bicycle past a charred armoured vehicle in Volnovakha
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Landay and Tom Balmforth
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO

By Jonathan Landay and Tom Balmforth

RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia attacked positions in eastern Ukraine as it tries to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the city of Izium.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned," Stoltenberg told reporters on Sunday.

In a strategic blow for Russia, which has long opposed NATO expansion, Finland on Sunday confirmed it would apply to join the Atlantic military alliance.

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats also on Sunday backed NATO membership, paving the way for an application and abandoning decades of military nonalignment.

NATO and the United States said they were confident both countries would be accepted into the alliance and that reservations from Turkey, which wants the Nordic countries to halt support for Kurdish militant groups present on their territory, could be overcome.

Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, reversing an advance on the capital Kyiv and driving Russian forces out of Kharkiv in the east.

Since mid-April, Russian forces have focused much of their firepower on trying to capture two eastern provinces known as the Donbas.

Moscow recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic in the Donbas days before it launched its invasion of Ukraine.

British military intelligence said Russia had lost about a third of the ground combat force deployed in February, and its Donbas offensive had fallen "significantly behind schedule".

As well as losing large numbers of men and much military equipment, Russia has been hit by economic sanctions, while Western states have provided Ukraine with military aid.

Ukraine has deployed many of its new U.S. M-777 howitzers at the front lines, and Washington has delivered all but one of the 90 artillery pieces they were due to send, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv said.

U.S. lawmakers are set to press ahead this week with efforts to send more aid.

Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to rid the country of fascists, an assertion Kyiv and its Western say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

FIGHTING AROUND IZIUM

Ukrainian troops received a morale boost from the country's win in the Eurovision song contest on the weekend, with some saying it was a sign of battlefield victories to come.

"We have shown that we can not only fight, but we can also sing very nice," said Vitaliy, a soldier bunkered down north of Kyiv.

The most intense fighting appeared to be around the eastern Russian-held city of Izium, where Russia said it had struck Ukrainian positions with missiles.

Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force said its troops had repelled 17 attacks on Sunday and destroyed 11 pieces of Russian equipment. The command of Ukraine's air force said Ukrainian forces downed two helicopters, two cruise missiles, and seven drones. .

Russia continued to target civilian areas along the entire front line in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, firing at 23 villages and towns, the task force added.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians.

If Ukraine can sustain pressure on Izium and Russian supply lines, it will be harder for Moscow to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas.

Ukraine's military also acknowledged setbacks, saying Russian forces "continue to advance" in several areas in the Donbas region.

In western Ukraine near Poland, missiles destroyed military infrastructure overnight on Saturday and were fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said.

Another 10 civilians were wounded in the southern region of Mykolaiv, the regional council said, without providing details.

There was also no letup on Sunday in Russia's bombardment of the steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol, where a few hundred Ukrainian fighters are holding out weeks after the city fell into Russian hands, the Ukrainian military said.

Brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the steel works in a video posted by a pro-Russian separatist commander.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said "very difficult and delicate negotiations" were going on to save Ukrainians in Mariupol and Azovstal.

In port city, some residents ate and talked outside their burnt out apartment building, which was shelled and caught fire in early April.

"I was in the kitchen when the smoke appeared," one resident named Natalya said. "I started carrying out my belongings, saving what I could."

She said three neighbours had died in the fighting.

"We could not bury them because of the shelling. Each day we've been putting a person into a grave, but we could not cover it up with soil because of the shelling."

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Susan Heavey and Stephen Coates; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

    KYIV/BEZRUKY, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive near the Russian-held town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said on Saturday, in what could prove a serious setback for Moscow's plans to capture the entire Donbas region. Russian forces have focused much of their firepower on the Donbas in a "second phase" of their invasion that was announced on April 19, after they failed to reach the capital Kyiv from the north in the early weeks of the war.

  • US, EU to boost coordination on semiconductor supply, Russia

    The United States and the European Union plan to announce on Monday a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said.

  • Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

    Almost three months after Russia shocked the world by invading Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO, and an opponent buoyed Sunday by wins on and off the battlefield. Top diplomats from NATO met in Berlin with the alliance's chief, who declared that the war "is not going as Moscow had planned.” “Ukraine can win this war,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance must continue to offer military support to Kyiv.

  • Battle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas

    RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday, its defence ministry said, as it sought to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) secretary general, meanwhile, told a meeting in Germany that Ukraine could win the war, calling for more military support and fast-track approval of Finland and Sweden's expected bids to join the alliance.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Expansion Nears; Senate Set for Vote on Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityFinland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels this week, with bloc members rallying around the move

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Kyiv 'can win this war', says Nato chief

    Russia accused of dropping ‘phosphorus bombs’ on steelworks Sweden’s bid to join Nato shows 'Putin’s aggression doesn’t pay’ Eurovision winner Oleh Psiuk heads home to defend Ukraine Kharkiv is beginning to look like Ukraine’s second major victory Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Fauci and Birx at odds over angry encounter with Pence

    White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and his former colleague Deborah Birx are in rare public disagreement over their recollections of a tense meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. In her recent book, Birx, who served on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, recalled a meeting with the vice president, Fauci and Robert Redfield,…

  • In the east, 12 attacks were repulsed during the day; fighting is taking place at 6 locations

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Saturday, 14 May 2022, 21:56 ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE On Saturday on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, Ukrainian troops repulsed 12 enemy attacks, and fighting continues at 6 more locations.

  • Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas

    Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian army units in the battle for Donbas. Nearly three months since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia. Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks, their most rapid losses since being expelled from areas around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine at the start of April.

  • Ukraine's military intelligence chief says he is 'optimistic' that Russia will be defeated by the end of the year

    Mid-August will be a major turning point in the bloody war with Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Sky News.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Finland to announce Nato decision

    Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said early on Sunday.

  • Pain at the pump: Record-high gas prices put pressure on drivers in Central Florida

    Drivers in Central Florida have seen another week of record-high gas prices.

  • ‘Very, very high’ risk of recession, warns Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein

    In an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Blankfein said there is definitely a risk of recession, and that business and consumers should brace for one.

  • UK: Russia has likely lost one-third of ground combat forces in Ukraine

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said that Russia has likely lost one-third of its ground combat forces in Ukraine almost three months into its war. in a Twitter thread on Sunday, the ministry added that Moscow’s forces in the Donbas region have lost their ​​momentum and fallen behind schedule. The ministry also said that Russia…

  • In the east, the Armed Forces of Ukraine today repulsed 17 attacks and shot down two helicopters

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 15 May 2022, 22:15 On Sunday, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 17 attacks and destroyed 18 units of Russian military equipment, including two helicopters.

  • Bodies of Russian troops in Ukraine await return

    Ukrainian soldiers load refrigerated train wagons with the bodies of dead Russian soldiers in Kyiv, awaiting their potential return to Russia.

  • European politicians congratulate Ukraine on winning 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

    European leaders and Ukraine’s international partners have congratulated the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra on winning the2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

  • Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the surging but largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days, state media said Monday. More than 564,860 people are in quarantine due to the fever that has rapidly spread among people in and around the capital, Pyongyang, since late April. Eight more deaths and 392,920 newly detected fevers were reported Monday, the North's emergency anti-virus headquarters said.

  • NATO secretary general says Ukraine 'can win this war' with more international help — but some experts warn support could run out soon

    "Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives. Ukraine can win this war," Jens Stoltenberg said during a NATO meeting on Sunday.