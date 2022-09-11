Ukraine counteroffensive makes rapid gains as Russians retreat
CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Kyiv on a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has quickly reclaimed large swaths of territory from Russian troops.
GettyMore and more Russian officials are urging Vladimir Putin to get the hell out of the Kremlin as Moscow suffered another series of humiliating defeats in Ukraine this weekend.Just one day after several municipal deputies in Putin's hometown of St. Petersburg called on the State Duma to try the Russian leader for treason, their colleagues in Moscow joined in and demanded he step down because his views are "hopelessly outdated."
Earlier this year, an ex-prosecutor also said he believes that testimony from Jan. 6 rioters will eventually culminate in a devastating blow to Trump.
Trump requested a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and the DOJ, which appealed the move, wants him to foot the bill.
A federal grand jury is investigating Donald Trump's fundraising arm and the plot to interfere with the 2020 election result, per The New York Times.
It’s hard to imagine a time when Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were buddies, but it happened, and it was a thing for a while. When they were both at red carpet events or a charity gala, you’d see them chatting up a storm, laughing with one another. In […]
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Lori Lightfoot for her "hypocrisy" after 64 migrants were bused to a Hampton Inn in his town.
Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III on his official accession to the throne - even though the new King once compared the Russian president with Adolf Hitler.
"Tell me when it happened before," Franken asked Alice Stewart after she made a claim about filling Supreme Court vacancies in election years.
Experts say her proximity to these groups raises ethical questions about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' vote to overturn Roe v. Wade
Former President Trump threatened to sue the Lincoln Project and Fox News over the ad. "Go for it, bitch!" the co-founder of the Lincoln Project said.
"There's no way to adhere to your ethical integrity and keep your job," a law professor told The New York Times about attorneys working on Trump's legal team.
Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia’s puppet authority in Donetsk Oblast, has vanished without a trace, Mariupol mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Sept. 11.
Doug Mastriano prayed Congress would "rise up with boldness" on the 6th of January in a December 2020 Zoom call published by Rolling Stone.
The vice president said women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies, but "this court took that constitutional right away."
Kremlin's hints that it wants talks with Ukraine are up to two months late and freezing the conflict is off the table altogether, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Roman Bezsmertnyi said in an interview with Radio NV published on Sept. 9.
During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an "originalist." Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political
UK intelligence said Ukraine has made gains in Kharkiv and that Russian forces had appeared to retreat in the region.
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...
A majority of Americans think the appointment of a special master to see what was taken in the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Florida residence was reasonable, according to a new poll. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill found that 58 percent of respondents felt the appointment of a…