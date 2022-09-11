Ukraine counteroffensive makes rapid gains as Russians retreat

The Daily Beast

GettyMore and more Russian officials are urging Vladimir Putin to get the hell out of the Kremlin as Moscow suffered another series of humiliating defeats in Ukraine this weekend.Just one day after several municipal deputies in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg called on the State Duma to try the Russian leader for treason, their colleagues in Moscow joined in and demanded he step down because his views are “hopelessly outdated.”The open letter to Putin from municipal deputies in the Russian ca