Ukraine crisis: Could India cut its defence ties with Russia?

Shruti Menon - BBC Reality Check
·5 min read
A soldier cleans military vehicles during a Victory Day Parade night rehearsal on Tverskaya street on May 4, 2022 in Moscow, Russia
Russian military hardware being prepared for a parade in Moscow

India's long-standing ties to Russia have come under the spotlight - especially in the defence sector - following the invasion of Ukraine.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a visit to the US in April that India would like to be a "good friend" to Western countries.

But she added that India didn't want to be weakened, and needed to ensure its security - taken to mean its long-standing reliance on Russian military equipment - would continue.

How dependent is India on Russian arms?

India is one of the world's largest buyers of weapons, and had a close defence relationship with the former Soviet Union for many years.

India's rivalry with Pakistan, and increasingly with China, means Russia has remained a key partner for Delhi, even after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

INS Trishul, a Second Talwar Class Stealth warship built in Russia, inducted into the Indian Navy in 2003
INS Trishul, a warship built in Russia, acquired by the Indian Navy in 2003

Since 1992, about two-thirds of Indian military equipment has come from Russia, according to Sipri (the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), which tracks global arms transfers and military expenditure.

The Stimson Center, a US-based research group, estimates that Russian weaponry could account for as much as 85% of major Indian weapons systems.

This includes fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines, aircraft carriers, tanks and missiles.

Is India trying to diversify its arms supplies?

In the last decade, its reliance on Russian weapons has reduced and it has bought more equipment from other countries - noticeably from France, but also from Israel and the US and, to a lesser extent, the UK.

Line chart showing Russia, US, France and Israel arms transfers to India since 2011
Line chart showing Russia, US, France and Israel arms transfers to India since 2011

Figures from Sipri show that the value of arms sales by France, the US and Israel to India in 2021 were double what they were in 2017, although Russia remains a major supplier.

India has bought Rafale jets, Mirage combat aircraft and Scorpene submarines from France. During a recent visit there by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both countries said they had agreed to deepen their co-operation in advanced defence technology.

Similarly, during a trip to Delhi in April by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK and India pledged to deepen defence and security ties, highlighting joint collaboration in advanced jet fighter technology.

India has also turned to Israel for some of its high-tech defence and security needs, including:

  • drone equipment

  • airborne warning systems

  • anti-missile defence

  • precision-guided munitions

And India's military ties with the US have been growing strongly, with defence trade between them rising considerably from 2018 to 2019.

Major purchases include US long-range maritime patrol aircraft and C-130 transport aircraft, as well as missiles and drones, and a recent Pentagon statement spoke of "deepening co-operation" in space defence and cyber-security.

Is India rethinking its reliance on Russian arms?

Changing international politics in recent years means India's ties with countries such as France, the US and Israel have become closer.

Anti-aircraft missile system S-400 on parade on Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square during the Victory Day ceremony in St. Petersburg on 9 May, 2016
Part of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system on display in Russia

Despite that, India has not joined in the international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making clear it doesn't want to take sides.

Some defence experts believe that India may find it has little choice other than to lessen its dependence on Moscow, given the impact of sanctions on Russia.

Sameer Lalwani, a defence and security analyst at the Stimson Center, says there could now be issues with key components for the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system, which India bought in 2018, only part of which has been delivered.

President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Delhi in 2018
President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Delhi in 2018

"There's strong reason to believe that... Russia will be unable to fulfil its contractual commitments to India with delivery of all of the S-400 system," says Mr Lalwani.

He also believes that the losses Russia has incurred in Ukraine could mean it may not be able to meet India's needs "because it will be desperate to use all the spares to replenish its own forces".

And he says Indian policymakers may be taking note of some of the issues that have faced Russian battlefield equipment and munitions in Ukraine.

Could India manage without Russian arms?

That looks unlikely at the moment.

A US Congressional report in October last year said that the "Indian military cannot operate effectively without Russian-supplied equipment and will continue to rely on Russian weapons systems in the near and middle term".

The report noted that Russia offers its weapons at relatively attractive prices.

Sangeeta Saxena, editor of Delhi-based Aviation and Defence Universe, says the Indian army in particular will continue to keep buying from Russia.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed as a joint venture between India and Russia
BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missile developed as a joint venture between India and Russia

She says it's not just the fact its personnel are familiar with their equipment, but also that the relationship with Russia has withstood the test of time.

But she adds that India wants to develop its homegrown defence industry, sometimes in joint partnerships with other countries.

This involves using state-of-the-art technology from abroad to give a major push to arms manufacturing under programmes such as "Make in India", explains Ms Saxena.

India will buy from whoever it thinks offers the most suitable or best-value deal - be it Russia or other countries, she explains.

Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Finland joining NATO would be a threat

    A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday that Finland joining NATO would threaten Russian security and do nothing for the security alliance. “As we have said many times before, NATO expansion does not make the world more stable and secure,” Dmitry Peskov said, according to CNN. When asked directly if Finland’s potential membership was a threat…

  • Former Trump appointee calls his endorsement of Dr. Oz 'wrong,' supports Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania

    Jack Brewer said that former President Donald Trump got his endorsement in Pennsylvania wrong, encouraging voters to choose Kathy Barnette over Dr. Oz in this month's primary election.

  • Barnette’s Eleventh-Hour Surge Is Shaking Up the Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary

    (Bloomberg) -- The late surge by Kathy Barnette, a pundit known for her strident commentary as well as a compelling up-from-poverty personal story, has upended Pennsylvania’s Republican US Senate primary.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Sufferin

  • China urges cooperation as South Korea's new president takes office

    China's vice-president has told South Korea's new leader that Beijing hopes for more strategic communication and high-level exchanges, a message delivered after he attended Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration in Seoul on Tuesday. Wang Qishan said South Korea and China "are important cooperation partners as well as close neighbours" with common interests, and should strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. "The two si

  • 25 "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" Behind-The-Scenes Facts From Writer Michael Waldron

    The big cameo moment in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness consisted of "piecing together" various shoots with the actors.View Entire Post ›

  • Kelly Rizzo calls Bob Saget her husband, not 'former husband': 'I still talk to him'

    It's been four months since Bob Saget suddenly died, a word his wife Kelly Rizzo still can't say. "You'll notice I still don't say the D-word — I say 'the day everything happened,'" Rizzo told friend, Amanda Kloots, at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • Finland's leaders said they definitely want the country to join NATO, and the group said they will be 'warmly welcomed'

    The head of NATO said: "Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into NATO, and the accession process would be smooth and swift."

  • Attacked with red paint and frozen bank accounts, Europeans are venting their frustrations about Russia on its diplomats

    Russian diplomats and embassies in Europe are targets of protest about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Wiping out student loan debt is inherently unfair | Bill Cotterell

    There are substantial arguments, both political and practical, against one more gigantic federal bailout. First, we don’t have the money and don’t need to just print some more.

  • Several Russian regional governors resign as sanctions start to bite

    Four Russian regional governors resigned in one day, presumably over Western sanctions introduced after Moscow launched anunprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on May 10.

  • Fears Japan's Okinawa will become a front line again

    STORY: Every Thursday, a small group of protesters gather outside Japan's newest army base to demand its closure.This patch of land, on the tiny island of Miyako, in the country's south, was once a golf course.Now, it's equipped with missile launchers which are meant to target Chinese ships sailing in and out of the Western Pacific.The island is one of the Okinawa islands and sits less than 250 miles from Taiwan and 125 miles from uninhabited islands in the East China Sea,It's considered a vital military outpost but some locals fear it could become a target for China."These are small islands. Building up a military base will not protect them, but rather make them a target of attacks as I explained earlier. So I don't think this (deploying troops here) will lead to peace."Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added to those concerns, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warning of the fragility of security in Asia.Japan is set to revise its national security strategy this year and that could mean committing more money to defence including missiles that can hit targets on foreign soil.China, which spends almost five times as much on defence as Japan, says it intentions in the region are peaceful.Still - the island's base commander, Colonel Masakazu Iyota, is calling for more reinforcements.There's also pressure on Okinawa to let military planes use an airport on Shimoji island."I don't think our current set up is enough. Going forward, the details will be laid out according to the government's defence build-up plan."On Sunday, Miyako and the rest of Okinawa mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, a pivotal moment in its return to normality after World War Two.However - many now fear for the future of the island that it may become a fortress or worse.

  • Russians using chips from kitchen appliances in military equipment

    The Commerce Department says financial penalties for the invasion of Ukraine are having an impact on Russia's defense industrial base.

  • The key stock to watch for the market bottom: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

  • John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Close Friends Speak Out About the Emotional Impact of QAnon Lies

    QAnon extremists claim the late John F. Kennedy Jr. is alive, a falsehood devastating those who knew and loved him.

  • Inflation Anger

    Americans are unhappy about the economy. They report less confidence in it than they did at the start of the COVID pandemic, when the unemployment rate was four times as high as it is now. Their feelings toward the economy are almost as low as they were during the depths of the Great Recession in 2008. How is this possible, given that the unemployment rate is low and the economy has rapidly grown over the past two years? The culprit is what Americans describe as one of the most important problem

  • Biden administration cancels offshore oil lease sales in Gulf Coast, Alaska

    The Interior Department announced the decision Wednesday night, citing a lack of industry interest in drilling off the Alaska coast and “conflicting court rulings” that have complicated drilling efforts in the Gulf of Mexico, where the bulk of U.S. offshore drilling takes place,

  • $420 million yacht owned by pro-Kremlin oligarch that comes with its own mini submarine is frozen in German port

    The 377-foot-long superyacht, Luna — with nine decks and a pool — is frozen under Russia-related sanctions on Farkhad Akhmedov.

  • Storm chasers face host of dangers beyond severe weather

    The deaths of four storm chasers in car crashes over the last two weeks have underscored the dangers of pursuing severe weather events as more people clog back roads and highways searching for a glimpse of a lightning bolt or tornado, meteorologists and chasers say. Martha Llanos Rodriguez of Mexico City died Wednesday when a semitrailer plowed into her vehicle from behind on Interstate 90 in southwestern Minnesota. The car's driver, Diego Campos, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he and Rodriguez and two other weather experts had been chasing violent weather and were hit after he stopped for downed power lines on the road.

  • Photos show dozens of wrecked Russian tanks and armored vehicles destroyed in failed river crossing, Ukraine's military says

    Ukraine's military claims it successfully stopped Russian forces as they attempted to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian military conducts "manhunt" on Kadyrov's troops in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's SBU says

    The Ukrainian military is conducting a "manhunt" of Kadyrovtsi in Kharkiv Oblast, the personal troops of Chechen warlord Ramzam Kadyrov, a vassal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said local SBU official Lieutenant Colonel Roman Dudin, in an interview with the ArmyInform news agency published on May 11.