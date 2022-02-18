Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at Munich Security Conference

U.S. VP Harris lands in Germany for Munich Security Conference
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Marsh and Sabine Siebold
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current Vice President of the United States

By Sarah Marsh and Sabine Siebold

BERLIN/MUNICH (Reuters) - World leaders converge this weekend on Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference which will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis as major Western powers warn the Kremlin looks close to launching an invasion of the former Soviet state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be among the dignitaries attending the three-day event, known as "Davos for defence", which kicks off on Friday at the luxurious Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich.

No Russian delegation will attend the conference, the Kremlin said last week - the first no-show in years, underscoring how much East-West relations have deteriorated.

Even at the height of the Ukrainian revolution preceding Russia's annexation of Crimea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the forum had increasingly become biased towards the West, "losing its inclusivity, objectivity".

Daniela Schwarzer, a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center, said: "Russia has limited interest in dialogue and in particular an open conversation about security in Europe.

"The conference is an occasion for the political West to show unity vis-a-vis Russia and vis-a-vis authoritarian regimes more generally," said Schwarzer, who is attending the event.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin accused him of stoking tensions and threatened unspecified "military-technical measures".

Schwarzer noted that the conference, while scaled back compared to pre-pandemic ones, would be the first physical meeting of the international security and foreign policy community in two years. In-person conversations were key to "building trust", she said.

'OVERLAPPING CRISES'

The Ukraine standoff is not the only crisis that will keep conference attendees busy. Roundtables on Saturday, the main day of events, will also address the fragile security situation in the Sahel and the revival of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Both issues have flared up this week with the announced French withdrawal of troops from Mali after almost a decade fighting Islamist insurgents and reports of a new U.S.-Iranian deal taking shape.

Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger told reporters he could not recall a time when there were "so many overlapping crises".

On Friday, the main program kicks off from 1230 GMT with speeches by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Over the weekend there will also be high-profile panels on cryptocurrency, climate change and the pandemic.

But much of the action is likely to take place on the sidelines of the main stage, said Ulrike Franke, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

One of these will be a meeting of the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations set to address the Ukraine crisis.

"Important issues are discussed at these meetings behind the scenes," said Franke, "and it's only months later when something is announced that you realise what really happened in Munich."

This will be Ischinger's last time chairing the conference. After 14 years as chairman, he is set to hand over the reins to Christoph Heusgen, former Chancellor Angela Merkel's adviser on foreign and security policy.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh in Berlin and Sabine Siebold in Munich; Additional reporting by Thomas Balmforth in Moscow; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Harris stepping on world stage amid tensions over Ukraine

    Vice President Kamala Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend in Germany, where she will try to keep European allies unified amid growing concern over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has made unverified claims that some of the estimated 150,000 Russian forces encircling Ukraine have been pulled back to their garrisons. White House officials dispute that, saying intelligence shows Russia has added 7,000 additional troops near Ukraine in recent days and has stepped up preparations for potential false flag operations that could be used as a pretext to start a war.

  • Man seeks to "fight back" against Russia with U.S. college in Ukraine

    The threat of an invasion hasn't put Ukrainian-American economist Roman Sheremeta off his plan to open an American University in Kyiv next month.

  • The Department Of Education Is Clearing Out $415 Million In Student Loan Debt For Nearly 16,000 Borrowers

    The Biden Administration is canceling more student loan debt!

  • Covid Cases Are Rising in Hong Kong. Businesses Are Worried About Stricter Lockdowns.

    Companies in Hong Kong say travel restrictions under the so-called zero-Covid policy impede their activities, according to a recent survey.

  • Powerball numbers 2/14/22: Check the Monday drawing winning numbers

    One winning ticket for Monday night's Powerball jackpot — at an estimated $183 million, or a cash value of $122.4 million — was sold in Connecticut.

  • Indian court orders death for 38 for deadly 2008 serial bomb blasts

    An Indian court on Friday sentenced 38 Muslim men to death and ordered life in prison for 11 others for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 in the city of Ahmedabad that killed more than 50 people, lawyers said. The explosions had badly shaken the western state of Gujarat, where Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 are believed to have killed thousands, mostly Muslims. A group called the "Indian Mujahideen" had claimed responsibility for the blasts on July 26, 2008.

  • U.S. VP Harris to meet world leaders in Munich amid Ukraine tension

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Munich this week, her highest-profile foreign trip yet, as the Biden administration tries to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Senior U.S. officials said on Wednesday they suspect Russia has increased its already heavy presence on the Ukraine border by up to 7,000 troops in the last few days, and they did not believe Russia's assertion it is withdrawing troops.

  • Israel asks Russia to help evacuate Israelis if it invades Ukraine

    A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.Update: After Axios reported on the call, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador to Kyiv. The ambassador told his Ukrainian counterparts that the call had been intended to express Israeli concerns about the safety of Israeli citizens and dip

  • Despite high inflation, Turkey keeps interest rate unchanged

    Turkey’s central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged for a second consecutive month despite soaring inflation that has left many in the country struggling to purchase food and basic goods. A statement from the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it will keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%. Last month, the central bank put its rate-cutting policy on hold after reducing borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September.

  • Video Shows Jewelry Store Owner Foiling Armed Robbery By Firing First Shot

    Authorities released video Wednesday of a failed robbery attempt at a Redwood City jewelry store in the hopes of identifying the three suspects who fled after being confronted by the store’s owners. Max Darrow reports.

  • China's 'dynamic' zero-COVID strategy will boost economy - watchdog

    China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimising COVID-19 infections is boosting the economy, not undermining it, the country's top anti-corruption body said on Friday in response to concerns about the prospects for growth this year. As other countries relax restrictions, China has maintained a zero-tolerance approach, shutting down transmission routes whenever they arise, ordering mass testing programmes and maintaining mask mandates. Some analysts have forecast a decline in economic growth this year, saying the challenge posed by the more infectious Omicron variant would significantly raise containment costs and further disrupt China's supply chains.

  • Canada police set to end siege of capital by protesters fighting COVID measures

    Canadian police are poised to clear out on Friday hundreds of truck drivers from Ottawa who have staged a three-week-long protest against pandemic restrictions that has crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years. The drivers, joined by thousands of demonstrators and some 400 vehicles, turned the streets around Parliament into a noisy party zone since first arriving on Jan. 28, in what has become one of the worst crises to hit Trudeau since he took power in 2015. Police made a handful of arrests Thursday evening, including of Chris Barber, one of the main fundraisers and organizers, after authorities said action was imminent.

  • Lambert's newest airline is adding flights to this Southeast tourist destination

    The newest carrier to begin service at St. Louis Lambert International Airport plans to add nonstop service this spring to the hub of the "Grand Strand," 60 miles of beaches.

  • Airbus Results Show How Difficult It’s Been for Boeing Lately

    The European aerospace giant reported fourth-quarter profits that beat analysts' expectations. It is also reinstating its dividend.

  • Why would Vladimir Putin risk a Ukraine invasion? Check his 'ego,' analysts suggest.

    Why would Vladimir Putin risk a Ukraine invasion? Check his 'ego,' analysts suggest.

  • Trump and 2 children must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

  • Mike Tirico says ROC Failed to Protect Kamila Valieva

    NBCs Mike Tirico said that the Russian Olympic Committee did not protect figure skater Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Biden rejects Trump's bid to shield White House visitor logs from January 6 panel

    President Biden rejected former President Trump's claims of executive privilege over White House visitor logs from the day of the January 6 Capitol attack. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest reporting in the ongoing investigation.

  • Upsolve CEO explains the ‘cruel irony’ of the bankruptcy system

    Upsolve CEO Rohan Pavuluri sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about accessibility to guidance through the bankruptcy process, the app's assistance in relieving users' debt, and the tech innovators and figures who are backing this service.

  • Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis

    Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.