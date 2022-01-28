  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war

VANESSA GERA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — High-stakes diplomacy continued on Friday in a bid to avert a war in Eastern Europe. The urgent efforts come as 100,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's border and the Biden administration worries that Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount some sort of invasion within weeks.

Here are things to know about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine.

___

A DIPLOMATIC DEADLOCK

Russia’s top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war but also won’t allow the West to trample on its security interests.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there is little room for compromise after the West rejected Russia’s key demands that NATO never accept Ukraine as a member and that it roll back deployments in Eastern Europe.

Lavrov said that “while they say they won’t change their positions, we won’t change ours.”

He noted, however, that the U.S. — in a recent written response to Russian demands — has suggested the two sides could talk about other issues of importance. Those include limits on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles, restrictions on military drills and rules to prevent accidents between warships and aircraft.

___

THE FRENCH CONNECTION

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for over an hour to Putin in hopes that diplomacy can avert a war.

The call had two aims, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said earlier this week: “to continue dialogue” and to “push Russia to clarify its position and the aim of (military) maneuvering.”

Macron is also due to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening.

___

RUSSIA SUSPENDS MILITARY INSPECTIONS

Germany expressed regret that Russia has suspended mutual military inspections at a time of heightened tensions.

They are intended as confidence-building measures among members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Russia recently announced it would suspend the inspections until the end of February, citing the spread of the omicron variant.

“Because of this an inspection on Russian territory in the border region of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, which Russia had previously agreed to, won’t currently be possible,” said the spokesman, Christofer Burger.

“We expressly regret this step because particularly in the current situation anything which creates greater transparency would help reduce tensions,” he said.

Burger said Russia also canceled inspections it was due to conduct in Germany.

___

EXPOSING DISINFORMATION HAS ITS RISKS

In a break from the past, the U.S. and its allies are increasingly revealing their intelligence findings, looking to expose Putin’s plans on Ukraine and deflect his efforts to shape world opinion.

The White House in recent weeks publicized what it said was a Russian “false-flag” operation to create a pretext for an invasion.

Britain named Ukrainians it accused of having ties to Russian intelligence officers plotting to overthrow Zelenskyy. The U.S. also released a map of Russian military positions and detailed how officials believe Russia will try to attack Ukraine with as many as 175,000 troops.

But the release of information isn’t without risks. Intelligence assessments carry varying degrees of certainty, and beyond offering photos of troop movements, the U.S. and its allies have provided little other proof. Moscow has invoked past American intelligence failures, including false information put forward about Iraq’s weapons programs.

___

WHAT ABOUT THOSE GERMAN HOWITZERS?

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit says a decision had not yet been reached on whether to approve Estonia’s request to transfer artillery guns to Ukraine.

Germany originally owned the howitzers and sold them to Finland which then sold them to Estonia.

Hebestreit on Friday warned against pursuing what he called a “military logic” amid demands for German approval to deliver the howitzers to Ukraine.

“When push comes to shove that wouldn’t be a real solution either,” Hebestreit said. “That’s no game changer now.”

——

WILL RUSSIAN GAS KEEP FLOWING?

Germany says Russia remains a reliable natural gas supplier, but is still preparing for all scenarios.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit made the remark on Friday amid concerns that Russia might cut natural gas supplies to Europe.

“In our view the Russian gas supply contracts are being fulfilled everywhere so far and we strongly assume that this will remain the case,” Hebestreit said.

“At the same time it’s clear that one needs to prepare for all eventualities, and this is what the German government is doing,” he added.

___

CAN THE US HELP EUROPE WITH GAS SUPPLIES?

President Joe Biden and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they were working to ensure “reliable and affordable energy supplies” to the EU.

Their joint declaration comes as concerns rise that Russia could cut or stem its gas supplies to Europe.

The issue is expected to be at the center of talks when the U.S.-EU Energy Council meets on February 7.

“The United States and the EU are working jointly towards continued, sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks, including those that could result from a further Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden and von der Leyen said.

___

HOW IS THE UK BOOSTING ITS CYBER DEFENSES?

The U.K.‘s National Cyber Security Centre is urging businesses to strengthen computer network protection amid the Ukraine crisis.

It said Friday it's investigating recent reports of “malicious cyber incidents” in Ukraine and that these attacks are similar to a pattern of Russian behavior during earlier conflicts.

While authorities aren’t aware of any specific threats against the U.K., the center is encouraging large organizations to bolster online defenses. The center is part of GCHQ, Britain’s signals intelligence agency.

___

HOW ARE TENSIONS AFFECTING BUSINESS?

Germany’s Foreign Ministry says it has denied a retired diplomat permission to work for a subsidiary of the Russian-owned gas pipeline operator.

“An internal review concluded that the taking on of this role had to be denied, because it would have encroached on official interests,” a ministry spokesman said Friday.

Meanwhile, Italian bank UniCredit also decided not to pursue a possible takeover bid for Russian bank Otrkitie due to Ukraine tensions.

CEO Andrea Orcel said in a media call Friday that UniCredit had started due diligence on an offer, but “given the geopolitical environment, we decided to withdraw."

___

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Colleen Barry in Milan and Danica Kirka in London contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine

    Russia said Friday it will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that the U.S. and NATO have ignored its demands and left little room for compromise in the crisis. President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to consider Russia’s key conditions of halting further NATO expansion, stopping the deployment of alliance weapons near Russian borders, and rolling back its forces from Eastern Europe, the Kremlin said. The U.S. and NATO formally rejected those demands this week, although Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope that there could be a way to avoid war amid the buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine.

  • Russian foreign minister on Ukraine: ‘We don’t want a war’ but ‘won’t let our interests be ignored’

    Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow doesn't want a war in Ukraine — as President Joe Biden said that Russian action was possible

  • Biden shouldn't have played Putin's game with Ukraine

    Why is the United States the primary one dealing with Russia, when our security interests in Ukraine are marginal? We're giving Putin what he wants.

  • Syrian fighters set deadline for IS gunmen to surrender

    U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters searched Friday near a Syrian prison for Islamic State group militants and gave an ultimatum to dozens of armed extremists holed up in a small part of the jail to surrender or face an all-out attack, a Kurdish official said. About a half-dozen IS fighters surrendered Friday morning, among scores of militants hiding in a basement in the northern section of the prison, according to Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The Islamic State group's Jan. 20 attack on the prison was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019.

  • UN: Syria prison attack shows need to deal with IS detainees

    The attack by Islamic State militants on a Syrian prison holding around 3,000 of its fighters and about 700 children is a predictable tragedy spotlighting the need for urgent international action to deal with those allegedly linked to the extremist group in prisons and camps in the country’s northeast, the U.N. counter-terrorism chief said Thursday. Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the U.N. Security Council that the Islamic State group “has been highlighting and calling for jail breaks,” and “there have been previous instances in Syria and elsewhere in the world.”

  • Biden needs to get Ukraine right. America's security depends on it.

    Despite Vladimir Putin's troops at Ukraine's border, there’s still time. Russia doesn't have forces in place for a full-on invasion, yet.

  • Exclusive-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. concern, officials say

    Russia's military buildup near Ukraine has expanded to include supplies of blood along with other medical materials that would allow it to treat casualties, in yet another key indicator of Moscow's military readiness, three U.S. officials tell Reuters. Current and former U.S. officials say concrete indicators -- like blood supplies -- are critical in determining whether Moscow would be prepared to carry out an invasion, if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to do so.

  • N. Korea confirms missile tests as Kim visits munitions site

    North Korea said Friday its two latest rounds of weapons tests this week were successful while vowing to bolster its nuclear “war deterrent” and speed up the development of more powerful warheads. It appeared North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the tests on Tuesday and Thursday, which were detected by the militaries of neighbors South Korea and Japan. While aggressively expanding his military capabilities despite limited resources, Kim is also reviving Pyongyang’s old playbook of brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington, which leads international sanctions over the North's nuclear program.

  • Iraqi army: Rockets hit Baghdad airport, damage two planes

    Six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility on Friday, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties, Iraq's military said in a statement. The rockets fired in the early morning landed on planes parked in a waiting area of Iraqi Airways, the country's national carrier, the statement said. Most attacks targeting the airport did not cause heavy damage or affect civilian areas of the airport facility.

  • Burkina Faso coup: New leader Damiba gives first speech

    West African leaders suspend the country from the regional bloc and call for the ousted leader to be freed.

  • Here's what Russia's conflict in Ukraine could mean for US fuel, energy prices

    Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter and in a conflict with Ukraine, Vladimir Putin could impose sanctions to retaliate against the West.

  • What Happens Next in Ukraine Could Change Europe Forever

    A consensus is beginning to form that a new war in Ukraine has become inevitable. In large measure this is due to the escalation in both rhetoric and military preparedness coming from Moscow. Combined, they create a situation where the costs of retreating for Russia might now be too high.

  • F35-C fighter jet: Race is on to reach sunken US plane... before China

    The $100m jet is fair game, in international waters. "It's the Hunt for Red October meets the Abyss."

  • Aging Pittsburgh bridge collapses in early morning while cars were driving on it

    The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.

  • Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

    One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

  • Nuclear fears mount as Ukraine crisis deepens

    Officials and experts are warning that a Russian invasion could inadvertently trigger a nuclear exchange with the U.S.

  • New Filings Shed Light on How Much Money Donald Trump Really Has in the Bank

    Documents released by New York's attorney general illustrate former President Trump's liquid assets as of 2020

  • Turkey warns Russian invasion of Ukraine would 'not be a wise act'

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would "not be a wise act" as tensions continue to boil between Moscow and Kyiv."I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine. Such a step will not be a wise act for Russia or the region," Erdoğan told broadcaster NTV during an interview on Wednesday, according to Reuters."There is a need for dialogue that will listen to Russia and eliminate...

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, January 28, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics