Ukraine and Croatia signed agreement on cooperation in mine clearance

Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of demining.

Source: Ukrainian government portal

Quote: "Croatian-made demining machines are already working on Ukrainian fields, making the land safe."

"The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of demining begins a new stage of cooperation between governments, experts, specialists in the field of demining, manufacturers of both countries.

Cooperation, the ultimate goal of which is to clear the territory of Ukraine from mines, ensure the safety of Ukrainians, restore and develop our state."

Details: The Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on partnership in the field of mine clearance provides for cooperation in the following areas:

measures of non-technical and technical inspection, demining, cleaning of territories;

training the population on the risks associated with explosive objects, providing assistance to victims of mine explosions;

development of regulatory framework and standard procedures in the field of demining activities;

trainings for specialists, exchange of experience among experts, instructors in the training of demining specialists, transfer of expert knowledge and best practices;

exchange of knowledge and experience on the development of capabilities for the production of protective equipment, equipment for mine search and mine clearance, as well as in the field of training and certification of mine detection dogs;

facilitating the exchange of experience in the practical use of equipment used in the field of mine clearance, etc.

In July 2023, the Croatian government donated €1 million for humanitarian mine clearance of Ukrainian agricultural land to help Ukrainian farmers resume their work in the regions most affected by explosive remnants of war.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!