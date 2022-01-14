Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites amid tensions with Russia

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

Hackers have hit around 70 Ukraine government department websites, forcing many of them offline. A message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish on the country's foreign ministry site reportedly read "Ukrainians! All your personal data has been uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore them.”

The page referenced "historical land" and featured crossed-out versions of Ukraine map and flag. "All information about you has become public, be afraid and wait for the worst. This is for you for your past, present and future," the message is said to have read. Along with the foreign ministry site, the state emergency service, state treasury and the ministries of education, foreign affairs, sport, energy, agrarian policy, veterans and environment were reportedly targeted.

However, Ukraine's security service told CNN that personal data was not affected. It noted that most services have been restored. 

According to the Ukrainian Information Ministry, early indications suggest the Russian Federation carried out the attack. "This is not the first time or even the second time that Ukrainian Internet resources have been attacked since the beginning of the Russian military aggression," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy suggested that references to Ukrainian ultra-nationalist groups in the message were an attempt by hackers to mask the "Russian footprint." The ministry added that "It is obvious that this was done on purpose to cast a shadow over the hacker attack on Poland: Russia and its proxies have been working for a long time to create the quarrel between two friendly neighboring countries."

Hackers believed to be from Russia have targeted other parts of Ukraine's infrastructure in recent years. In 2015, an attack took out parts of the power grid. Since then, Russia was also blamed for attacks on Ukraine's weapon supply and the Kiev airport. The NotPetya cyberattack, for which the US charged Russian hackers in 2020, impacted the Ukrainian government and banking system, a state power distributor and an airport, as well as entities in Russia and the US.

The latest attack took place as Russia mobilizes 100,000 troops to Ukraine's border. Western allies fear Russia will again invade Ukraine, following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Attempts by the US, NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to de-escalate the situation in talks with Russia this week haven't proven successful. Russia’s lead envoy said the discussions hit a dead end.

Although Russia has denied plans to attack Ukraine, it said it may take action if its demands aren't met. Among those is an assurance that Ukraine and Georgia won't join NATO.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, condemned the cyberattack on Ukraine. He said NATO has been working with the country for years to bolster its cyber defenses and that the two sides will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation in the coming days. As part of that, the country will gain access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

    A cyberattack left a number of Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable Friday, officials said. While it wasn't immediately clear who was responsible, the disruption came amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told The Associated Press it was too soon to say who was behind it, "but there is a long record of Russian cyber assaults against Ukraine in the past.”

  • Ukraine expected a cyberattack to precede a Russian invasion

    The latest cyber sabotage hasn't been directly blamed on Russia yet, but Ukraine's ambassador told CBS News the country would "expect" such an attack before a "full invasion."

  • Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian gov't websites as West warns on Russia conflict

    KYIV (Reuters) -A massive cyberattack warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" hit government websites late on Thursday, leaving some websites inaccessible on Friday morning and prompting Kyiv to open an investigation. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters it was too early to say who could be behind the attack but said Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past. The cyberattack, which hit the foreign ministry, the cabinet of ministers and the security and defence council among others, comes as Kyiv and its allies have sounded the alarm about a possible new Russian military offensive against Ukraine.

  • U.S. offers Ukraine support needed to recover from cyberattack

    President Joe Biden has been briefed on a cyberattack targeting Ukraine and the United States and its allies have offered their support as the investigation into the nature and impact of the attacks continues, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said. "We will provide Ukraine with whatever support it needs to recover," the spokesperson said. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also "strongly condemned" the cyberattack, which defaced a series of Ukrainian government websites.

  • US lawmakers want terms of service to be summarized in plain language

    Unless you’re a lawyer, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve never read through a website’s entire terms of service.

  • Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack telling people to 'be afraid and expect the worst' as tensions with Russia rise

    Multiple government websites crashed on Friday. A top Ukrainian security official told Reuters the cyberattack was likely carried out by Russia.

  • US accuses Russia of 'fabricating a pretext' to invade Ukraine

    After a week of high-stakes diplomacy, the U.S. on Friday accused Russia of "fabricating a pretext" to invade its neighbor Ukraine. It's another sign that the "drumbeats of war" are getting louder, in the words of one U.S. ambassador, after three key meetings this week to defuse tensions raised by Russia massing approximately 100,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine.

  • Russia arrests ransomware gang responsible for high-profile cyberattacks

    Russia's domestic intelligence service, the FSB, said Friday that it has arrested members of REvil, one of the world’s most destructive ransomware gangs.

  • Sanders, 50 Democrats unveil bill to send N95 masks to all Americans

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and more than 50 Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation to send high-quality masks to every American amid a push to get the public to wear better masks given the omicron surge. The legislation would send every person in the country a package of three N95 masks, which provide significantly better protection than the cloth masks many people have been wearing. It would appropriate $5 billion to boost...

  • 'Keep the defender guessing': Russia's military options on Ukraine

    Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/expect-worst-ukraine-hit-by-cyberattack-russia-moves-more-troops-2022-01-14 is fuelling fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow is planning a new attack. Russia denies any such plans. Western military analysts have suggested Russia cannot keep such troops deployed where they are indefinitely for financial and logistical reasons and would need to pull them back by summer.

  • Khadas' Tea DAC is a compelling MagSafe accessory

    DACs, or headphone amplifiers, have become more popular since the rise of lossless music streaming. Tea stands out as it's MagSafe compatible, so no more mega-dongle hanging off your phone.

  • Another French bulldog stolen in West Hollywood

    A French bulldog slipped his leash in West Hollywood and three men scooped up the dog, claiming he was their own and driving away.

  • Ukraine assessing damage after government websites are taken offline amid cyberattack

    The websites displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, saying that Ukrainians' personal data has been leaked into the public domain. ‘Be afraid and expect the worst,’ the message stated.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    The topic of Social Security has been highly debated recently, bringing up the question of when will it end? What happens if it does? Find out answers here.

  • A hospitable metaverse requires the basic building blocks of virtual life

    Much like water is a building block of life, there is no way we could function in a metaverse without bandwidth. Visions of a virtual world often center on equal opportunities for everyone to create and explore. For that to happen inside the metaverse, we need to ensure a level playing field of connectivity in the real world first.

  • House Jan. 6 committee pushes back on legal challenge to its structure

    The House Jan. 6 Select Committee pushed back against legal challenges to its authority to issue subpoenas, defending its Democratic-controlled structure as it tries to fend off a mounting number of lawsuits from former President Trump and allies.In a court filing Wednesday night, the select committee argued that the structure of the panel - comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans - is consistent with the House's rules and that it has...

  • After 15 years, Local Motors will reportedly cease operations this Friday

    Crowdsourcing automaker Local Motors will cease operations this Friday, according to employees,

  • Florida cities, counties try to blunt what they call 'broad attack on home rule'

    Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, has crafted what critics call “the mother of all preemptions.”

  • Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

    VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet giving up on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. In Washington, the White House said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained high with some 100,000 Russian troops deployed and the United States would make public within 24 hours intelligence suggesting Russia might seek to invent a pretext to justify one.