Ukraine declares martial law as Russia launches military operation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    6th President of Ukraine


Ukraine declared martial law as Russia launched a military operation in the country.

"Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation, CNN reported.

"We're introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country," he added.

The announcement comes as explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened other countries against getting involved.

In his announcement, Zelensky also noted he had spoken with President Biden, who released a statement condemning Russia's actions and vowing consequences.

"A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support," he said.

Zelensky has previously told his citizens Ukraine would not give any territory to Russia and urged them to stay calm on Thursday morning.

"Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working," Zelensky said.

"No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine," he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

    Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Russia begins military operations in Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian troops to lay down arms and go home during an address to the Russian people. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has declared a state of emergency.

  • Trump criticizes Biden on Fox News while Russia invades Ukraine

    Former President Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday evening to criticize President Biden's response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine.Driving the news: Two days after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after the Russian president recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent, Trump called into Fox host Laura Ingraham's show to call the assault on Ukraine "a terrible thing" that "would not have happened during my administration."Get market new

  • Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

    If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S.

  • As U.N. Security Council met, Russia attacked Ukraine

    The United States and other United Nations Security Council members slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for attacking Ukraine as the 15-member body met in New York to try and defuse weeks of mounting tensions. In an address on Russian state TV, broadcast at the same time as the U.N. Security Council began its meeting in New York, Putin announced his military operation in eastern Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the council meeting it was "the saddest moment" in his more than five years in the job, appealing: "President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia."

  • U.S., G7 allies to hold Russia accountable after attack on Ukraine - Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine. Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, said the United States and its allies will respond in "a united and decisive way" to what he called "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

  • Ukraine to impose state of emergency but no martial law yet

    The state of emergency will last for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days, Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing. Introducing a state of emergency gives powers to the authorities, who can choose which ones to implement. Regional authorities can make decisions on whether to introduce curfews and other measures, Danilov said.

  • Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal investigation have resigned

    The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question.

  • Putin launches attacks across Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that a "full-scale invasion" was now underway: "Peaceful Ukra

  • Pence says 'we need to continue to arm Ukraine,' 'sanction every financial institution in Russia' until Russia withdraws

    Former Vice President Pence said in an interview aired on Wednesday that officials needed "to continue to arm Ukraine" and "sanction every financial institution in Russia" until Russian forces leave Ukraine."Number one, we need to continue to arm Ukraine. They're not a NATO ally. We don't have a mutual defense obligation, but we ought to be shipping more and more armaments, anti-tank missiles," Pence told Fox News host Sean Hannity.Pence also...

  • NJ officials react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    New Jersey's elected leaders took to social media Wednesday night to react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘He won’t stop at Ukraine’: Warnings Putin could go further amid warnings of full-scale invasion

    Boris Johnson yesterday announced a series of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

  • Latest on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    FOX 13 News is tracking the latest on the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Ex-NYPD union head charged with stealing thousands for 'lavish lifestyle'

    A former New York City police union president was charged on Wednesday for fraudulently using union funds for personal gain, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).Edward Mullins, former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), was charged with one count of wire fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through fraudulent expense reports. He is accused of filing reimbursements requests with the union to pay off...

  • Biden speaks with Zelensky, vows support for Ukraine after Russian attacks

    President Biden spoke late Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks."I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council," Biden said in a statement."He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out...

  • Fear of war in Europe grows as Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin sent "peacekeeping forces" to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine just hours after he recognized them as independent.

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit as his Monday speech, prompting speculation his war declaration was pre-taped

    In videos that aired Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Biden Denounces 'Premeditated War' in Ukraine After Putin Announces 'Special Military Operation'

    "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

    The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.

  • President announces more sanctions against Russia

    The White House announced its first tranche of sanctions on Russia after it called the country's moves on Ukraine an invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the sanctioning of Russian financial institutions and oligarchs on Tuesday.