Ukraine defence members wed on first defence line

STORY: Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to see the Ukrainian flag being raised from Chicago, Illinois to Buenos Aires in Argentina. Scores flooded the streets of downtown Toronto, Canada, to demonstrate against the Russian armed conflict in Ukraine and to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Among them were Ukrainian students and a Russian citizen who burned his Russian passport."What Putin is doing now is must be stopped, " said Mikhail Vishenchuk, a Russian-Ukrainian and Russian citizen, moments after lighting his passport on fire to cheers from demonstrators around him."The whole world must stop him... Otherwise, he will be at your death's doorstep tomorrow," Vishenchuk told Reuters.