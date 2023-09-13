Ukraine’s defense forces destroy Russian Tunets-class boat in Black Sea

Ukraine’s defense forces have successfully neutralized a Russian KS-701 Tunets-class boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the press service of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Telegram on Sept. 13.

Reports of the destruction of the Tunets-class boat in the Black Sea emerged on Sept. 3. During the operation, Ukrainian defenders eliminated six military personnel.

According to the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, since the start of the full-scale invasion by the aggressor country, a total of 19 enemy ships and boats have been destroyed.

During the night of Sept. 13, numerous reports of powerful explosions in the occupied city of Sevastopol surfaced, and the illegally constructed Crimean Bridge by the occupiers was closed off. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the attack involved missiles and maritime drones.

A submarine and a landing ship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet were damaged in the attack, according to Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov. Two shipyard employees were reportedly killed, and 26 were injured.

While Yusov did not name the vessels involved in the attack, reports have emerged on social media that the Kilo-class submarine Rostov-na-Donu and the Ropucha-class landing ship Minskwere the ships affected.

