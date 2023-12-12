Ukraine’s Defense Forces unaffected by Kyivstar network outage – Ground Forces

The Kyivstar’s network outage has not impacted the actions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces on the front line, Volodymyr Fityo, Ukraine’s Ground Forces Command spokesperson, said on national television on Dec. 12.

“At the moment, the situation [Kyivstar’s operational failure] has absolutely no influence on the actions of military personnel. There may be some inconvenience for civilians, but for military personnel – it is of absolutely no significance,” Fityo said.

Kyivstar, the largest mobile operator in Ukraine, experienced a massive outage on Dec. 12. The company stated that a portion of the subscriber base may be left without access to its services.

Kyivstar first announced that it had experienced a technical failure, resulting in its communication services and internet going down.

Read also: Powerful cyberattack caused Kyivstar outage that affected millions, company promises compensation

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine