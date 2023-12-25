Ukraine’s Defense Minister rules out immediate demobilization for long-serving units in favor of alternatives

Ukrainian soldiers will have the opportunity to rest or "partially" resign from the military; however, demobilization is off the table until the end of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne on Dec. 24.

Umerov stated that the Defense Ministry is preparing a draft law that will outline the new rules of mobilization and demobilization.

“We have found solutions that will give a person who has been in the perimeter for two years the opportunity to understand what the rules will be for them to rest or be partially discharged," the minister said.

Officials are working on technical, legal, and legislative solutions, Umerov said, and will happen regardless of the progress of a new conscription campaign, declaring the initiative to be a “matter of justice”.

The relevant draft law, containing a "huge cluster of solutions," will be registered in the Ukrainian parliament in the coming days, the minister added.

David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said on Nov. 22 that the Ukrainian parliament might adopt a comprehensive legislative bill by the new year to regulate certain issues of mobilization and demobilization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Nov. 24, at which they discussed the issue of mobilization and demobilization of military personnel.

Parliament is discussing amending legislation to provide for the demobilization of troops after 36 months of military service, MP Fedir Venislavsky said on Dec. 5.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine