Ukraine’s Defense Ministry launches surprise inspections to root out military procurement fraud

In an effort to quell a burgeoning corruption scandal, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry launched surprise inspections of territorial recruitment centers (TRC) and military storage facilities nationwide, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, announced on Facebook on Jan. 28.

He noted “many violations.”

Inspections have already uncovered over 50 million hryvnias ($1.67 million) worth of food supply deficits, Umerov said.

“We're addressing violations individually and thoroughly,” he said. “Following last week's inspection, the Defense Ministry has changed suppliers for some military units... I'm thankful for the efficient cooperation and professional work of the SBU security service, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), and Prosecutor General's Office. We will continue our efforts, with more updates to come.”

He also reminded that 1.5 billion hryvnias ($50 million) previously involved in a corruption scheme related to the procurement of artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been recovered. The Defense Ministry also won a lawsuit against Lviv Arsenal LLC for failing to deliver paid munitions, recovering another 1.5 billion hryvnias ($50 million).

