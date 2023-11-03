Ukraine’s defense strategy unveiled: Operational plans and expert autonomy

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench near the front line in the Donetsk Oblast, October 15, 2023

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk, in a Radio NV interview on Nov. 3, shed light on why Ukraine is not currently constructing defensive fortifications.

The absence of such defensive structures is a result of the country’s reliance on operational plans developed by a dedicated operational command, said Zahorodniuk.

“We have an operational command responsible for formulating operational plans for our movements. These decisions are made by highly competent and seasoned generals, a fortunate asset that we possess.”

Read also:

Zahorodniuk stressed there was a need to entrust these experts with autonomy in making critical decisions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently responded to concerns that there had been inadequate reinforcements for the defense of Bakhmut, assuring the public that the city’s defense forces had been well-equipped with top-tier weaponry.

Read also:

Meanwhile, Yuriy Butusov, Chief Editor of Censor.NET, highlighted a lack of defensive lines in various parts of Ukraine, including Kupyansk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Lysychansk, and Severodonetsk, in a late July interview with Radio NV.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine