Ukraine to demand reparations from Russia at ICJ

Ukraine's representative at the court in The Hague said that the issue of the amount of reparations from Russia will be decided later

Ukraine has confirmed its intention to seek reparations from Russia during the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Kyiv’s repetitive at the court, Anton Korynevych, said at a press briefing on Sept. 19.

Read also: International center for investigating Russian aggression against Ukraine opens at The Hague

While arguing its case at the ICJ, Ukraine deliberately included its monetary losses from Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"Reparations will be a crucial component of our case; this was emphasized in court, both by me as Ukraine's agent and by other members of the legal team participating in the proceedings in The Hague," Ukrainian outlet European Pravda quotes Korynevych.

The exact amount of reparations Ukraine would demand needs to be worked out at a later date, but Kyiv will use every opportunity in international courts to "prove that the Russian Federation is the biggest violator of international law in the 21st century", Korynevych told reporters.

Read also: Ukraine - Reconstruction, reparations and the outlook — opinion

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, has begun hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia, a claim filed by Kyiv immediately after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, BBC reported on Sept. 18.

Read also: Lukashenko to be tried in The Hague for same crimes as Putin, says Ukrainian ex-envoy to Belarus

In the lawsuit, Ukraine demands that Russia be held accountable for abusing international law in an attempt to justify its invasion by claiming it aimed to stop “likely genocide” in eastern Ukraine.

Public hearings will be held on the preliminary objections raised by Moscow from Sept. 18 to Sept. 27. They will be held in two stages: Russia will have its say on Sept. 18 and 25, and Ukraine will state its position on Sept. 19 and 27.

Read also: Over 300 tons of humanitarian aid destroyed after Russian drone attack on Lviv, says UN official

In addition to Ukraine and Russia, 32 other UN member states are participating in the process, including Germany, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Luxembourg, Sweden, Bulgaria, Canada, and Australia. Their representatives will also speak at the hearings.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine