Ukraine to demobilize conscripts after their service terms end — Danilov

Ukraine’s military and political leadership has approved a plan to demobilize drafted conscripts whose service terms have ended, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov told public broadcaster Radio Ukraine on Nov. 24.

Danilov reported that the Nov. 24 meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief focused on this issue.

Read also: General mobilization in Russia possible after 2024 elections — Danilov

“As for the mobilization of people who have undergone conscript service, the President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] has requested—and the military has agreed—that these individuals will be demobilized soon,” said Danilov.

However, the official did not provide a timetable for when this process will begin.

Read also: SBU reportedly proposes sanctions against Yanukovych team for NSDC approval, NV investigation

According to the NSDC secretary, conscripts whose service has ended but wish to remain in the military can do so by signing a contract, while others will be demobilized.

On Nov. 22, David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said that the Verkhovna Rada might adopt a comprehensive legislative bill by the new year to regulate certain issues of mobilization and demobilization.

Read also: Ukrainian MP on rumors about military personnel reshuffle – interview

On November 12, in Kyiv's Independence Square, roughly a hundred individuals—mostly wives and mothers of military personnel who have been on the frontlines since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion—demanded replacements for those who have been continuously fighting for a long time. They collected signatures for a petition demanding an option to demobilize military service members who have been serving for over 18 months.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine