Ukraine denies discussing territorial compromises with partners in Davos

Ukraine has not discussed any territorial compromises with its partners, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief-of-staff, said during a briefing in Davos on Jan. 14.

"I have participated in nearly all high-level meetings, including leadership meetings, and I have never heard any of Ukraine's partners or friends discuss compromises regarding Crimea, which they know are unacceptable to Ukraine,” Yermak said.

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who also took part in the briefing, said, "If we had not turned a blind eye to what happened in Crimea 10 years ago, we would not have had war in Donbas. We would not have had a full-scale invasion."



