Ukraine denounces deadly strike as talks show progress on grain exports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sergiy Karazy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Sergiy Karazy

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian city far behind the frontlines in an attack Kyiv officials said was a war crime that killed at least 23 people while there were more signs of progress in efforts to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

The strike on Vinnytsia on Thursday, which Ukraine said had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, followed a breakthrough in talks between Moscow and Kyiv on resuming Ukrainian grain shipments and underscored how far the two sides remain from a peace settlement.

The United States took steps on Thursday to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow.

Enabling those Russian exports is a key part of attempts by United Nations and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow that would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa, which have been blockaded by the war.

The war in Ukraine has sent prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer, stoking a global food crisis. Negotiators hope a deal will be signed next week.

But prospects for peace remained dim. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Russia a "terrorist" state, urged more sanctions against the Kremlin and said that the death toll in Vinnytsia could rise from 23.

"Unfortunately, this is not the final number. Debris clearance continues. Dozens of people are reported missing. There are seriously injured (people) among those hospitalized,” he said in a video address.

Russia reiterated that it does not target civilians and said its attack struck a military training facility.

"The Russian Federation only strikes military objects in Ukraine and the strike in Vinnytsia was against the house of officers where the armed forces of Ukraine were being trained," Russian diplomat Evgeny Varganov said at the United Nations on Thursday.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

Ukraine's state emergency service said three children, including a 4-year-old girl named Lisa, were among the fatalities and 71 people were hospitalized and 29 others missing.

It posted a photograph on its Telegram channel of a toy kitten, a toy dog and flowers lying in the grass. "The little girl Lisa, killed by the Russians today, has become a ray of sunshine," it said.

Zelenskiy told an international conference aimed at prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine that the attack had been mounted on "an ordinary, peaceful city".

Russia, which launched what it called its "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24, says its it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure to protect its own security.

Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200km (125 miles) southwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, hosts the command headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to an official Ukrainian military website, a target which Russia used cruise missiles to try to hit in March, the Ukrainian air force said at the time.

Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building, while photographs posted online by the State Emergency Service showed grey smoke rising later from the twisted remains of burned-out cars and smouldering rubble.

One showed an abandoned, overturned pram lying on the street.

"No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia,” Zelenskiy said.

FIGHTING ON THE EASTERN FRONT

The United States and more 40 other countries agreed on Thursday to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia denies accusations of war crimes, and Dmitry Medvedev, a former president who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has said that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the conflict in Ukraine risk endangering humanity.

The Kremlin has said that Russia is ready to halt what the West calls Moscow's unprovoked war of aggression if Kyiv agrees to its conditions.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday that Moscow would respond positively should Kyiv be ready to resume peace negotiations, the Interfax news agency reported. Kyiv would have to affirm its non-aligned and non-nuclear status and formally recognise existing territorial realities, Rudenko was cited as saying.

Specifically, he said that would mean recognising that Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, was under Russian control, and that two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets in eastern Ukraine were no longer under Kyiv's remit.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it is unwilling to concede any territory to a country it calls a hostile occupier and has said it plans to take back any land lost by force.

Daniil Bezsonov, a Russian-backed official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said the statelet's armed forces and Russia were focusing their fire in eastern Ukraine on the towns of Siversk and Soledar.

The Russian plan, he said, was to seize the two towns and then move forward to attack the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the east.

The Ukrainian military, which reported Russian shelling of Siversk, Soledar and Kramatorsk, said it was holding the line on all fronts and repelling all attempted assaults.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea recognizes Russia-backed breakaway republics in Ukraine

    North Korea has joined Russia and Syria in recognizing the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk, two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

  • Big 12 notes: Why Iowa State didn't look for its next quarterback in the transfer portal

    On Thursday, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell explains why redshirt sophomore Hunter Dekkers was the heir apparent to Brock Purdy on Big 12 2022 roster.

  • Russian missiles kill at least 23 in central Ukraine, officials say

    Ukraine says three Russian missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in Vinnytsia, about 170 miles southwest of Kyiv.

  • Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

    The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine held their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports or that they will not attack ports from the air with their missiles.”

  • Pentagon Got $58 Billion More Than It Asked For This Year

    One of the more profligate rituals in Washington in recent years involves lawmakers giving the Department of Defense even more money than it asks for. The Pentagon submits a request for hundreds of billions of dollars – for 2023, the total request comes to $773 billion – and lawmakers not only provide every dollar of it, but happily pile more cash onto the budgetary plate. The funds typically provide fighter jets the Air Force didn’t request, warships the Navy doesn’t necessarily want and develo

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assault near Vuhlehirska Power Plant - General Staff report

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 14 JULY 2022, 19:18 Russian occupation forces have ramped up their use of aircraft in Donetsk Oblast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a Russian offensive near the Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant.

  • Mountain lions are vital to Texas wildlife ecosystems. The state must act to protect them

    We’re the only western state that lacks a plan to manage big-cat population. [Opinion]

  • Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

    An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Rubinstein, a Republican, had previously said he would not object to Peters traveling outside of Colorado during her campaign for secretary of state.

  • Why the Fed is taking a hammer to the housing market

    The Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes are taking a serious toll on the housing market. Home prices and sales have fallen throughout the year as buyers recoil from rising mortgage interest rates — one of the first sectors of the economy affected by Fed rate hikes. As the Fed boosts its baseline interest rate…

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assaults on two fronts General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 14 JULY 2022, 07:03 Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled Russian assaults on the Sloviansk and Bakhmut fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 July Quote: "In some cases, the occupying troops' food supply has been interrupted.

  • LeBron James' clumsy go at helping Griner might have just raised the price of her freedom

    You don't run the same old American pressure campaign against a Russian tyrant. LeBron's move helped Putin and hurt Biden at the same time.

  • Cruz Pedregon to NHRA Teams Worried about Inflation: 'If You Can't Afford to Race, Stay Home'

    Funny Car team boss says he came into 2022 prepared for economic challenges.

  • Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Half a world away from the political drama in London, many Indians are closely following the twists and turns of who replaces Boris Johnson as British prime minister, curious to see how two candidates with Indian ancestry fare. Rishi Sunak, the bookmakers' favourite to prevail, and Suella Braverman are campaigning for the Conservative party leadership and have made reference to the opportunities Britain gave members of minorities like them. If either were to win the race for the premiership, they would be the first prime minister of Indian origin in the United Kingdom.

  • Scholz party mulls bids to expel German ex-leader Schroeder

    Local officials with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party met Thursday to consider calls to expel former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. Schroeder's longstanding ties to the Russian energy sector and refusal to distance himself fully from President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine have left his political standing in tatters. An arbitration committee of the center-left Social Democrats' branch in Hannover, where Schroeder lives, was considering 17 applications from party members to have him kicked out.

  • What Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said about conference realignment and his new restaurant

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is the latest franchisee for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

  • July Thomas: We need to be ready for the glut of housing that is coming

    Our leadership should be prepared to ensure the homes (that investors) lose go not to larger corporate investors but to people who want to live in them.

  • President Biden visits Israel

    President Joe Biden is visiting Israel for the first time since taking office.iden

  • How the British Open's affordable tent city became 'the largest hotel in Scotland'

    The most expensive and most afford British Open housing sit side-by-side near St. Andrews Golf Course. A look inside The Open's unique tent city.

  • Big 12 changes coming after one last season with 10 schools

    On the surface at Big 12 football media days, nothing really appeared much different. The 10 mannequins lining the main stage donned the uniforms of the same schools that have made up the conference for a decade. The Big 12 is heading into its final season as a 10-school league.

  • Ivana Trump's Children Ivanka, Donald Jr., & Eric Mourn Their 'Beloved Mother' in Warm Tribute

    Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on July 14. Her cause of death has not been revealed. In the 1980s and early 1990s, she loomed larger than life over the New York City social scene as the duo was a major power couple at the time. Donald […]