Ukraine’s Deposit Guarantee Fund drops by UAH 10 billion in January

In December 2022, the amount of deposits increased by UAH 58.4 billion
These individual deposits consist of:

·         deposits in national currency — UAH 634.7 billion ($17.3 billion);

·         deposits in foreign currency — UAH 406.5 billion ($11.1 biilion);

Earlier, it was reported that in early 2023, the total amount of individual deposits in banks participating in the Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 1,051.5 trillion ($2.9 trillion), an increase of UAH 58.4 billion ($1.6 billion) from December 2022.

