Ukraine’s Deposit Guarantee Fund drops by UAH 10 billion in January

In December 2022, the amount of deposits increased by UAH 58.4 billion

These individual deposits consist of:

Read also: Individuals’ deposits in banks participating in Guarantee Fund exceed $28.7 billion

· deposits in national currency — UAH 634.7 billion ($17.3 billion);

· deposits in foreign currency — UAH 406.5 billion ($11.1 biilion);

Read also: Monobank now selling forex for term deposits

Earlier, it was reported that in early 2023, the total amount of individual deposits in banks participating in the Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 1,051.5 trillion ($2.9 trillion), an increase of UAH 58.4 billion ($1.6 billion) from December 2022.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine