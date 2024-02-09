Ukraine designates US-based manufacturer as international 'sponsor of war'

The U.S.-based refractory manufacturing company Allied Mineral Products, LLC, has been added to Ukraine's list of "international sponsors of war" for its continued business in Russia, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) announced on Feb. 8.

The "international sponsor of war" list is designed to be "a powerful reputational tool" to encourage the exit of international business from Russia and reduce Moscow's financial ability to continue its war against Ukraine, the NACP explains on its website.

Allied Mineral Products manufactures a variety of refractory products, including heat-resistant materials that can be used in the production of military equipment. The NACP said that the company has maintained a production facility in Tatarstan, Russia, in an area known for the manufacturing of Shahed-type drones.

The unmanned Shahed-type attack drones are often used to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian targets.

The NACP said that Allied Mineral Products has continued to import materials to its facilities in Russia after February 2022 that can be used to produce drones, such as ceramics.

Beyond the import of these components, which the NACP estimates to be worth a total of $3.5 million since April 2022, Allied Mineral Products has also reportedly paid more than $700,000 in taxes to the Russian government in the same time period.

A total of nine U.S. companies have been designated as "international sponsors of war," including large multinational companies like Subway.

Read also: Ukraine designates Nestle as ‘international sponsor of war’

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.