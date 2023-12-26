Ukraine destroys 20% of Russian Black Sea fleet in 4 months, says British defense minister

Over the past four months, 20% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed by Ukraine, according to British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps on Dec. 26.

Schnapps’ comments, which he says highlight the fact that the war has not become a stalemate, come after the missile strike on the Russian landing ship, the Novocherkassk.

"Over the past four months, 20% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed," Schnapps said.

On the night of Dec. 26, powerful explosions could be heard in Feodosia’s port. The city is located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk subsequently confirmed that a successful strike had been carried out.

