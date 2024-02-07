Ukraine destroys 44 of 64 Russian missiles and drones during massive Feb. 7 attack – Zaluzhnyi

On February 7, air defense forces shot down 44 air targets over Ukraine

Ukraine managed to intercept 44 of the 64 Russian missiles and drones launched on the morning of Feb. 7, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Telegram.

Early reports indicate two people were killed and 13 injured after Russian missiles struck targets in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Drohobych.

Russia used a variety of aerial attack assets during the attack:

20 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones, launched from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea 29 cruise missiles, including Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55, launched from 10 Tu-95MS strategic bombers operating from Engels and the Caspian Sea Five S-300 surface-to-air missiles from the Belgorod Oblast Four Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers, launched from Sevastopol and Kursk Three sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from vessels in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk Three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launched from Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea and the Voronezh Oblast



Anti-aircraft missile units, Air Force fighter jets, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems countered the Russian attack. Ukrainian defense forces managed to destroy:

26 cruise missiles (Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55) 15 attack drones 3 Kalibr cruise missiles



