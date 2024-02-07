Ukraine destroys 44 of 64 Russian missiles and drones during massive Feb. 7 attack – Zaluzhnyi
Ukraine managed to intercept 44 of the 64 Russian missiles and drones launched on the morning of Feb. 7, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Telegram.
Early reports indicate two people were killed and 13 injured after Russian missiles struck targets in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Drohobych.
Russia used a variety of aerial attack assets during the attack:
20 Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones, launched from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea
29 cruise missiles, including Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55, launched from 10 Tu-95MS strategic bombers operating from Engels and the Caspian Sea
Five S-300 surface-to-air missiles from the Belgorod Oblast
Four Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers, launched from Sevastopol and Kursk
Three sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from vessels in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk
Three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launched from Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea and the Voronezh Oblast
Anti-aircraft missile units, Air Force fighter jets, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems countered the Russian attack. Ukrainian defense forces managed to destroy:
26 cruise missiles (Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55)
15 attack drones
3 Kalibr cruise missiles
