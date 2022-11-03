Ukraine destroys another Russian Dnipro River crossing in Kherson

Russian military boats were destroyed near Antonivskyi bridge

Following the attack, Russian occupation “authorities” halted the so-called “evacuation” to the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.

"Yesterday evening, the occupiers announced the termination of evacuation,” said Khlan. “Going by river is now forbidden to civilians – in the aftermath of our artillery attack on their crossing.”

According to him, the artillery strike destroyed pontoons and boats near the Antonivka Road Bridge; they were used to transport Russian military equipment and personnel across the Dnipro River.

Khlan said local eyewitness reports suggest that Russians troops are pulling back from the city, although it's hard to estimate the exact number of remaining enemy forces in Kherson City.

“All the collaborators are fleeing, only those are left who are waiting for the Ukrainian forces," Khlan said.

On Nov. 2, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Kherson. Russian propaganda reported a Ukrainian HIMARS (U.S.-made rocket artillery) attack on the Antonivka Road Bridge.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine