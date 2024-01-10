Ukraine destroys Russian air defense in Crimea ‘layer by layer’

Yevhen Dykyi assured that the occupiers will run out of opportunities to restore air defense in Crimea

Ukraine has no unreachable targets in Russian-occupied Crimea, former Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) commander of the Aidar battalion, Yevhen Dykyi, said in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 7.

“This is a long story that began when the Ukrainian HUR military intelligence forces captured the so-called ‘Boyko Towers’ (jack-up rigs) and neutralized a Russian radar stationed there,” Dykyi said.

“It’s like peeling an onion layer by layer. This is how the Crimean Peninsula’s Air Defense was dismantle. There are no longer inaccessible targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the peninsula.”

However, he expressed skepticism about Russia reducing its use of Crimea in attacks on Ukraine, emphasizing the lack of a viable replacement.

“They will use the peninsula to the maximum,” he said.

“And so will we — methodically, consistently, and step by step, will be nullifying everything they have on this peninsula.”

Russians will bring new air defense systems to Crimea to replace those that were destroyed, he added.

“But you have to understand that they don’t have a stockpile of air defense systems,” Dykyi said.

“Their air defense has been enough to tightly cover the front line thus far. They have already relocated air defense systems from the Kuril Islands to bring them here (to Crimea), and moved Pantsir missile systems from the Arctic Circle to protect Moscow.”

Air defense systems are costly and require years to manufacture, utilizing non-standard parts. It is not certain that Russia can even produce them.

“The depletion of their air defense is an absolutely achievable task,” said Dykyi.

“This does not mean that it’s easy or will take ‘two or three weeks’ but this is a feasible task that we are addressing.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed the interception and destruction of four Ukrainian missiles over Crimea, while Ukrainian Air Forces Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the destruction of the Russian military control point in the Crimean town of Saky.

A series of explosions in Crimea on Jan. 4 intensified hostilities, with Ukrainian forces targeting the command post of the Russian compound near the occupied Sevastopol.

Media reports and the Telegram channel Krymsky Veter suggested the attack could have hit the command post in the area of Yuharina Balka, where Russia’s 31st Air Defense Division was stationed.



