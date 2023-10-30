Ukraine destroys six Su-25 fighter jets in October, according to military spox

Ukraine destroyed six Russian Su-25 fighter jets in the Tavriya sector of the front in October, the Tavriya Defense Forces’ spokesman, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, said on national television on Oct. 30.

"As you can see, they do not feel safe,” Shtupun said.

“Since Oct. 10, six Su-25s have crashed and burned."

Shtupun also stated that Russia’s Su-35 and Su-34 jets are in relative safety because they can carry out their attacks from a distance, saying that Ukraine’s air defenses can’t reach them.

"We can only disable their equipment for a short time. Our intelligence and partisans, or people who sympathize with us, record this so we maximize the destruction of the enemy's equipment. In some areas, the enemy has a shortage of ammunition. They try to compensate for this with air strikes,” Shtupun said.

State Border Guard soldiers shot down a Russian aircraft, likely an SU-25 fighter jet, in the Avdiivka sector of the front on Oct. 29.

In recent days, Russia has suffered significant losses in combat aviation. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported the destruction of 321 planes and 324 helicopters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

