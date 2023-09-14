Ukraine destroys state-of-the-art Russian missile system in Crimea

Explosion in Yevpatoriya on the night of September 14

Explosions were recorded near the Russian-occupied city of Yevpatoriya overnight as part of a special operation jointly by Ukraine’s SBU Security Service and the Ukrainian Navy, according to confidential security sources on Sep. 14.

Speaking to NV, the sources confirmed that a Russian Triumf anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the operation. The target came under assault by drones and Neptune cruise missiles.

SBU drones incapacitated the complex’s radar and antennas, followed by naval forces firing two Neptune missiles.

The S-400 Triumf is Russia’s state-of-the-art long-range and medium-range surface-to-air missile system.

This marks the second instance of a Triumf system meeting its demise, with the prior incident occurring at Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea on Aug. 23.

At the time, Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced that a new Ukrainian missile had executed its task "flawlessly."

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that they had downed 11 drones over the occupied peninsula overnight.

