Ukraine detains woman in suspected plot to assassinate Zelensky

Security Services Ukraine said Monday it detained a woman suspected of taking part in a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Monday they detained a woman who is accused of taking part in a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Security Services Ukraine said the woman, who was not named publicly, had been gathering information about Zelensky's visit to the Mykolaiv oblast, which it said Russia planned to use to deploy an air strike on the region.

The SSU said the woman primarily attempted to establish Zelensky's itinerary for the visit as well as the locations of Ukraine's electronic warfare systems.

The authorities, however, said they were "proactive" in their pursuit of the suspect and were able to implement additional security measures for the visit.

"The SSU apprehended the traitor 'red-handed' when she was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders," SSU said.

After she was apprehended, the security service attempted to learn more about her Russian handlers and the assignments she had received.

"According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a resident of Ochakiv and used to be a saleswoman in a military shop at one of the local military units," SSU said.