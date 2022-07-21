Ukraine Devalues Hryvnia to Protect Foreign Reserves

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank devalued the official hryvnia exchange rate to protect its foreign-currency reserves as Russia’s invasion ravages the economy.

The hryvnia rate is now set at 36.5686 per dollar compared with 29.25, where it had been frozen for the past five months, the National Bank of Ukraine said on Thursday.

Ukraine suspended hryvnia trading and tightened capital controls after Russia’s attack in February to help the government import crucial goods and stem spiraling inflation. The currency will remain fixed at the new level, which the central bank called a 25% correction in the exchange rate.

“The reasoning behind the decision was the shift in the fundamental parameters” of Ukraine’s economy and the dollar’s strengthening, the monetary authority said in a statement. “This step will improve the competitiveness of Ukrainian producers, converge exchange rate conditions for different groups of businesses and households, and support the resilience of the economy during the war.”

The devaluation will have a “limited impact” on inflation, it added.

Keeping the hryvnia strong in past months has taken its toll on Ukraine’s international reserves, as the war slashed the country’s foreign income. Exporters became reluctant to convert hard-currency inflows at the official rate, which didn’t take into account nearly half a year of economic deterioration.

The devaluation comes a day after Ukraine’s request to postpone foreign-debt payments won support from key creditors.

A group of governments in the Paris Club, including the US, agreed to suspend the nation’s debt payments until the end of 2023 and urged other creditors to do the same. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said it “received explicit indications of support” for the plan from asset managers including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity International.

(An earlier version of this story corrected the previous hryvnia fixing to 29.25 per dollar from 29.5)

(Updates with comment on inflation and background, from the third paragraph.)

