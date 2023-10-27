Ukraine develops drone for mine detection, works ‘four times faster than a human’

Ukraine has unveiled the ST1 drone, specifically designed for mine detection, which can detect mines four times faster than a human, according to Mykhailo Fedorov , the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology Development, and Minister of Digital Transformation.

The drone is equipped with an inductive coil and sensors that enable it to navigate around obstacles at low altitudes. Additionally, it features a powerful microcomputer that processes data and transmits it to sappers in real-time.

The minister said the drone was significantly faster at detecting mines that humans.

“On average, the ST1 operates four times faster than a human, a development set to significantly expedite the demining process in Ukrainian territories, and enhance its safety.”

“For instance, sappers from the State Emergency Service, Armed Forces, and National Police will be able to remotely control the drone from a secure location while searching for mines,” explained Fedorov.

Currently, the experimental drone model is being tested by developers in field conditions. Fedorov said that the development team is collecting feedback, working on improvements, and preparing to scale-up production of the UAV.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Sept. 27 that around 174,000 square kilometers in Ukraine are potentially contaminated with mines.

The Federal Council of Switzerland approved a $110 million package for mine clearance in Ukraine on Sept. 29.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with partners, launched the “Med Mines Fields” project on Oct. 10. It aims to raise funds for mine clearance in Ukraine.

